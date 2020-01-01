Technews to bring EtherCAT Technology Group seminars to SA during October

March 2020 News

Technews Publishing (publisher of SA Instrumentation & Control magazine) is again proud to announce that together with the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG), it will organise a series of breakfast seminars in South Africa during October.

The seminars, an extension of those conducted by the ETG around the world, focus explicitly on the EtherCAT technology and its applications – delving deeper into network specifics than an ordinary product lecture would. This includes a detailed introduction to the technology as well as user-oriented presentations covering a range of topics from installation and troubleshooting, through smooth transitioning from classical fieldbus systems to EtherCAT. All seminar content relates intensively to the practical use of EtherCAT, as well as the relevant benefits of the technology in comparison to traditional fieldbus systems.



Martin Rostan.

ETG executive director, Martin Rostan, will host the South African presentations. For many years, Martin has travelled the world spreading the EtherCAT message through roadshows, and for him the benefits are clear: “EtherCAT combines Ethernet with the simplicity and the low costs of a fieldbus system. And, due to its outstanding performance and topology flexibility, it improves every automation application. This has made ETG the largest and fastest growing fieldbus organisation worldwide. Through our EtherCAT seminars, we strive to provide access to the benefits of EtherCAT to an even larger community. We are delighted to be back in South Africa again!”

A further highlight of the events is a table-top exhibition to take place in parallel with the seminars. Here, supporting companies will have the opportunity to show and explain their individual EtherCAT applications to interested delegates. The South African seminars will mainly address machine builders, OEMs and system integrators, and are free of charge to all attendees.

With 5690 members from 66 countries, the ETG has become the world’s largest fieldbus organisation since it was founded in 2003. Within the ETG, key end-users from various industries and leading automation suppliers join forces to support, promote and advance the EtherCAT technology.

Endorsed by the SAIMC

In line with the SAIMC’s objective of elevating the profile of automation, including bus technologies, in South Africa, the SAIMC is proud to endorse the 2020 EtherCAT Breakfast Series. The EtherCAT fieldbus technology is a very cost effective solution with fantastic performance. Such bus technologies are essential for the improve-ment and optimisation of manufacturing operations in our region. In the medium to long-term, this is a key enabler for Industry 4.0 and all the benefits that can potentially be realised by harnessing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Big Data that this type of technology brings. The SAIMC is excited about this event being hosted in South Africa again and is hopeful that a local EtherCAT Technology Group will be spawned post this event, to further collaborate with the SAIMC in driving bus technologies in the reindustrialisation of our region.

This presentation has been accredited and delegates will earn 0.5 CPD points.

Save these dates

Thursday 22 October – Cape Town

Tuesday 27 October – Port Elizabeth

Wednesday 28 October – Durban

Thursday 29 October – Johannesburg

For more information contact Jane van der Spuy, Technews Publishing, +27 31 764 0593, jane@technews.co.za, www.technews.co.za

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)





