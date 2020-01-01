Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Technews to bring EtherCAT Technology Group seminars to SA during October

March 2020 News

Technews Publishing (publisher of SA Instrumentation & Control magazine) is again proud to announce that together with the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG), it will organise a series of breakfast seminars in South Africa during October.

The seminars, an extension of those conducted by the ETG around the world, focus explicitly on the EtherCAT technology and its applications – delving deeper into network specifics than an ordinary product lecture would. This includes a detailed introduction to the technology as well as user-oriented presentations covering a range of topics from installation and troubleshooting, through smooth transitioning from classical fieldbus systems to EtherCAT. All seminar content relates intensively to the practical use of EtherCAT, as well as the relevant benefits of the technology in comparison to traditional fieldbus systems.


Martin Rostan.

ETG executive director, Martin Rostan, will host the South African presentations. For many years, Martin has travelled the world spreading the EtherCAT message through roadshows, and for him the benefits are clear: “EtherCAT combines Ethernet with the simplicity and the low costs of a fieldbus system. And, due to its outstanding performance and topology flexibility, it improves every automation application. This has made ETG the largest and fastest growing fieldbus organisation worldwide. Through our EtherCAT seminars, we strive to provide access to the benefits of EtherCAT to an even larger community. We are delighted to be back in South Africa again!”

A further highlight of the events is a table-top exhibition to take place in parallel with the seminars. Here, supporting companies will have the opportunity to show and explain their individual EtherCAT applications to interested delegates. The South African seminars will mainly address machine builders, OEMs and system integrators, and are free of charge to all attendees.

With 5690 members from 66 countries, the ETG has become the world’s largest fieldbus organisation since it was founded in 2003. Within the ETG, key end-users from various industries and leading automation suppliers join forces to support, promote and advance the EtherCAT technology.

Endorsed by the SAIMC

In line with the SAIMC’s objective of elevating the profile of automation, including bus technologies, in South Africa, the SAIMC is proud to endorse the 2020 EtherCAT Breakfast Series. The EtherCAT fieldbus technology is a very cost effective solution with fantastic performance. Such bus technologies are essential for the improve-ment and optimisation of manufacturing operations in our region. In the medium to long-term, this is a key enabler for Industry 4.0 and all the benefits that can potentially be realised by harnessing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Big Data that this type of technology brings. The SAIMC is excited about this event being hosted in South Africa again and is hopeful that a local EtherCAT Technology Group will be spawned post this event, to further collaborate with the SAIMC in driving bus technologies in the reindustrialisation of our region.

This presentation has been accredited and delegates will earn 0.5 CPD points.

Save these dates

Thursday 22 October – Cape Town

Tuesday 27 October – Port Elizabeth

Wednesday 28 October – Durban

Thursday 29 October – Johannesburg

For more information contact Jane van der Spuy, Technews Publishing, +27 31 764 0593, jane@technews.co.za, www.technews.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Digital twins require digital threads and therein lies the rub
March 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
It’s interesting to see how the use of digital twins to drive production efficiency is maturing thanks to the cost-effective implementation technologies of the IIoT. One of the bottlenecks to wider adoption ...

Read more...
SKF launches Green Finance Framework
March 2020, SKF South Africa , News
By engaging in green financing, SKF’s funding strategy will become more aligned with the Group’s climate objectives, to reduce carbon emissions from its own manufacturing and supply chain operations, ...

Read more...
African drone business challenge finalists announced
March 2020 , News
The African Drone Forum has announced the finalists of the first African Drone Business Challenge, a business plan competition for African entrepreneurs to uncover new commercial use cases for drone applications ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation to acquire Avnet Data Security
March 2020, Rockwell Automation , News
Rockwell Automation recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years’ experience in cybersecurity ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions celebrates 20 years of innovation and automation solutions
March 2020, Endress+Hauser , News
For two decades, Endress+Hauser has given the topic of digitalisation a place you call home. Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions is responsible within the Group for everything related to digital communications ...

Read more...
Industri Tools & Equipment supplies Colliery Training College
March 2020 , News
The Colliery Training College (CTC) in Emalahleni (Witbank), has awarded Industri Tools & Equipment the 2020 contract to supply tool kits, which are used during mining and engineering related skills training. ...

Read more...
Varispeed in 2020 and beyond
March 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , News
Varispeed is a proudly South African company and is part of the JSE listed Hudaco Trading group of companies. Varispeed was founded in 1984 and is a specialist partner in electronic motor control and ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive supplies copper mining project in DRC
March 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , News
SEW-Eurodrive has supplied a comprehensive drive package to a major copper-mining project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The package comprised nine drives in total, of which the five main 500 kW ...

Read more...
Coal mine sees benefit in Trafo dry-type transformers
March 2020 , News
Trafo Power Solutions, experts in dry-type transformers, recently completed a contract as part of a significant upgrade at a Mpumalanga coal mine. This involved the design, supply and installation of ...

Read more...
Proconics backs local engineering talent at Professional Forum
March 2020 , News
South African engineers are sought after around the world and globally respected for their ‘can do’ attitude. Why then is international assistance on South African projects so frequently sought? This ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved