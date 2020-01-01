SKF launches Green Finance Framework

By engaging in green financing, SKF’s funding strategy will become more aligned with the Group’s climate objectives, to reduce carbon emissions from its own manufacturing and supply chain operations, as well as supporting customers to reduce their emissions.
Within the Green Finance Framework, SKF intends to finance investments that support the transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient growth and lower environmental impact.
Niclas Rosenlew.
CFO Niclas Rosenlew says: “Sustainability is integrated into our strategy and business models. Our products help to reduce friction, energy and water consumption. Our offerings have always had an impact in these areas and by making sure our financing structure also contributes to a more sustainable world, we are taking the next step in our sustainability strategy.”
