Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Digital twins require digital threads and therein lies the rub

March 2020 News

It’s interesting to see how the use of digital twins to drive production efficiency is maturing thanks to the cost-effective implementation technologies of the IIoT. One of the bottlenecks to wider adoption though is the diversity of data required to create the initial virtual model of a plant, process or product, and then keep it functional.

Since a digital twin is an exact cyber replica of some real-world physical asset (process, product etc.) it must contain all the as-built and operational data that defines the asset in question. The communication framework that supports the flow of data first to build the digital twin and then to keep it functional is known as the digital thread. The thread is therefore fundamental to the twin in the sense that it enables a seamless flow of data through all the disparate systems and silos that exist within a manufacturing organisation, across the asset’s entire lifecycle.

You’ve probably twigged by now that this is where things begin to get messy.

What makes the issue complex is the number and variety of stakeholders involved during the complete asset lifetime. If the asset is a plant then this timeline extends from the initial concept design phase right through to end of life, including all the upgrade phases along the way. Since the stakeholders include the plant owners, engineering and procurement staff, commissioning teams, operators and external contractors, any number of unrelated computer systems could be involved in the design, build and operation of the facility. What this means in practice is that while the benefits of a digital twin are captivating on paper, weaving the digital thread that ties everything together can be extremely complex in practice.

All is not lost though. What’s required of course is a set of compatible standards for data exchange in a manufacturing operation. One such initiative that shows promise is Data EXchange in the Process Industry (DEXPI), which aims to address interoperability between computer-aided engineering and other digital systems in use in the process industry. Contributing editor Gavin Halse examines the subject in more detail in the article in ‘Finding the common thread in process industries’.

The SAIMC has a new structure


It’s lovely to see how the SAIMC has evolved over the last few years to become the ‘voice of automation’ in southern Africa. Now, in a move to represent automation practitioners even more effectively in industry, the organisation has announced its restructuring into the SAIMC NPC, which will be run like a company in accordance with the Kings IV report on good governance. Congratulations to newly appointed CEO Johan Maartens and the first board of directors – everyone at SA Instrumentation & Control looks forward to an even closer working relationship with you in the future. Interested readers will find more detail in the CEO’s first letter in ‘SAIMC: From the office of the CEO’.

Steven Meyer

Editor: SA Instrumentation & Control

steven@technews.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SKF launches Green Finance Framework
March 2020, SKF South Africa , News
By engaging in green financing, SKF’s funding strategy will become more aligned with the Group’s climate objectives, to reduce carbon emissions from its own manufacturing and supply chain operations, ...

Read more...
African drone business challenge finalists announced
March 2020 , News
The African Drone Forum has announced the finalists of the first African Drone Business Challenge, a business plan competition for African entrepreneurs to uncover new commercial use cases for drone applications ...

Read more...
Rockwell Automation to acquire Avnet Data Security
March 2020, Rockwell Automation , News
Rockwell Automation recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years’ experience in cybersecurity ...

Read more...
Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions celebrates 20 years of innovation and automation solutions
March 2020, Endress+Hauser , News
For two decades, Endress+Hauser has given the topic of digitalisation a place you call home. Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions is responsible within the Group for everything related to digital communications ...

Read more...
Industri Tools & Equipment supplies Colliery Training College
March 2020 , News
The Colliery Training College (CTC) in Emalahleni (Witbank), has awarded Industri Tools & Equipment the 2020 contract to supply tool kits, which are used during mining and engineering related skills training. ...

Read more...
Varispeed in 2020 and beyond
March 2020, Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading) , News
Varispeed is a proudly South African company and is part of the JSE listed Hudaco Trading group of companies. Varispeed was founded in 1984 and is a specialist partner in electronic motor control and ...

Read more...
SEW-Eurodrive supplies copper mining project in DRC
March 2020, SEW-Eurodrive , News
SEW-Eurodrive has supplied a comprehensive drive package to a major copper-mining project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The package comprised nine drives in total, of which the five main 500 kW ...

Read more...
Coal mine sees benefit in Trafo dry-type transformers
March 2020 , News
Trafo Power Solutions, experts in dry-type transformers, recently completed a contract as part of a significant upgrade at a Mpumalanga coal mine. This involved the design, supply and installation of ...

Read more...
Proconics backs local engineering talent at Professional Forum
March 2020 , News
South African engineers are sought after around the world and globally respected for their ‘can do’ attitude. Why then is international assistance on South African projects so frequently sought? This ...

Read more...
Appointments
March 2020 , News
  

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved