Direct mounting absolute encoder with Profibus interface

February 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Instrotech has announced Scancon’s Model: SCH88BEX, a new ATEX absolute encoder with Profibus Interface. It is a strong, compact (89 mm footprint), cost-effective hollow-bore encoder engineered for rugged conditions, and is the encoder of choice for Zone 1 & 2 applications.

The encoder has hybrid sensing technology and features optical technology for the single turn encoder, and magnetic for the multi-turn version. There are no gear wheels to wear out and the unit can be mounted directly onto the shaft. The innovative, removable end-cap allows for easy mounting and cable installation. It can also be mounted directly into the application without the need for any barrier, isolator or special cable.

The SCH88BEX is certified for worldwide application ATEX, IECEx and North American Class I Div. 1 certifications, and offers the following features:

• Hollow Shaft Encoder (diameter 89 mm).

• Through hollow bore diameter 25-30 mm).

• IP66/67/68 (Nema 6) environmental protection.

• Aluminium (chromital TCP surface treatment).

• Material option stainless steel (AISI 316).

Applications for the Scancon SCH88BEX absolute encoder are found primarily in the industrial oil and gas fields, heavy industry, agriculture, marine and shipping, as well as for cranes. A fibre optic Ex-rated version is available for ATEX Zone 1 applications, which eliminates signal degradation due to electrical noise issues while providing the same superior qualities found in the standard model.

Credit(s)

Instrotech





