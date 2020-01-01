DIN rail redundancy power modules

RS Components has announced availability of a new series of DIN rail-mount redundancy power modules from TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK corporation and a leading maker of highly reliable power supplies for industrial equipment worldwide.

Designed for automation and general-purpose industrial applications, the DRM40 and DRM40B power modules offer 20 to 40 A current handling capability and can be used in N+1 redundancy systems and applications; alternatively, two supplies can be placed in parallel for additional power.

A key feature of the higher-end DRM40 unit is a current-balancing LED indicator, which turns on when two power supplies have been adjusted to deliver the same current, thereby making it easier to ensure load sharing. In addition, two isolated alarm signals indicate the output voltage status of each power supply, making it simple to enable remote fault monitoring. However, a lower cost unit – the DRM40B – is also available for applications not demanding these advanced features.

Designed to take up less space on the DIN rail, the DRM40 series comes in a highly compact unit with dimensions of only 35 x 125 x 124 mm. Offering an operating temperature range of –40 to 70ºC, key electrical characteristics include an internal voltage drop of only 200 mV at 40 A, enabling low power loss, a wide input voltage range of 10 to 30 V, and maximum input current of 20 A on each of the unit’s two inputs, plus a peak input capability of 2 x 30 A for 4 seconds.

