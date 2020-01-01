SAIMC: Durban branch

Industrial fieldbus and Ethernet: installation considerations and problem diagnostics were topics presented at the Durban branch’s final technology evening of 2019, held at the Durban Country Club on 4 December. The excellent attendance of almost 60 people, which was a pleasant surprise for this time of the year, indicated the relevance of the topic.
Hennie Prinsloo (left) thanks Kyle Roos.
Kyle Roos, deputy chairman of The Profibus, Profinet Organisation of Southern Africa, explained the support available for those systems in the region. After pointing out the differences between Profibus and the Ethernet-based Profinet system, he spoke about fundamental requirements for their successful and reliable installation. There was strong focus on grounding and cable termination requirements and he demonstrated how the information could get corrupted unless both aspects were installed and maintained correctly.
Kyle had a demonstration system which he used effectively throughout his presentation to help him visually respond to the numerous questions from the audience. After many questions had been answered, the formal presentation ended with chairman Hennie Prinsloo thanking Kyle for giving the talk and sponsoring the evening. Discussions continued over dinner and drinks.
The Durban committee is extremely pleased with how attendance has increased over the past year, and will be aiming to maintain or even increase the interest being shown, especially among newcomers.
