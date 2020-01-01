SAIMC: From the President's desk

February 2020 SAIMC

February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years.

Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 has been a continuous focus point where we even saw tangible commitment from the president of South Africa. Although the representation on these committees is mostly from the academic fraternity, we are grateful for this step in the right direction. It is now up to industry to ensure that we give our input to this forum. Within the SAIMC, we have seen enormous progress from the individuals focusing in this area.

Education

Education is changing; we all know it. Most of us will quickly google something or watch a YouTube tutorial or take an online course when we need knowledge. But, our education system has not adapted and we worry about our kids and the students in tertiary institutions as we hear how industry needs individuals with different skillsets and knowledge to that which is currently provided. Within the SAIMC we are partnering with industry and education to ensure that we are part of the change to ensure that our fraternity adapts and is future fit.

Sustainability

We have continued to show focus on delivering a service to our members.

Structure changes

Going into 2020, there will be a lot of changes to our structure. The aim is to ensure that we create optimal opportunity for members to have a voice and be able to pursue their passion within industry. This is built on a legacy started by our current directors in a relentless pursuit of improvement to challenge the norm and be the guiding voice in industry.

Branches

We have eight SAIMC branches in South Africa and one in Zambia. We see continuously how the branch managers have worked endlessly with their teams to ensure that the members in their area are getting the networking opportunities and knowledge sharing that is relevant to them. The activities within the branches vary and that is part of the excitement for the members – knowing that you really can join a technical tribe to share your passion for technology.

Collaboration

We have continued collaboration as this is a key component of our success and ability to ensure that we challenge the norm to facilitate change. Continued relationship building with industry, educational institutions and government remains a high priority. The SAIMC is built on people and the work that each one does to ensure we all have a better future. For that, I would like to thank every person who has been a part of this journey.





Thank you to everyone I have interacted with over the last two years. I am proud to be part of an organisation which is showing social responsibility, dedicated to change and creating opportunities for individuals that are aligned with their passion.

Yours in automation,

Annemarie van Coller.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





