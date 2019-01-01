rain launches intelligent 5G transport network

February 2020 News

Mobile data network operator, rain, has launched its intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei. CTO Gustav Schoeman elaborates: “With Huawei’s E2E solutions and new products, our first 5G users can experience 5G ultra-high speed broadband service at home. We will further strengthen its partnership with Huawei in 5G network innovation and practice to offer a top service experience to users.”

In terms of 5G transport network construction, Huawei embraces the concepts of ultra-broadband network, intelligent connectivity and committed high availability. The NetEngine 8000 M series intelligent metro routers provide high-density 10GE-to-site access and 100GE uplink, accommodating demands for rapid traffic growth. The fabric architecture achieves a large capacity and congestion-free forwarding. The Optical solution uses Huawei’s 200G+OXC solution based on OSN 9800 equipment, providing huge bandwidth with lower cost of per bit and reduced optical-layer commissioning time, while also saving on footprint and power consumption. Huawei Network Cloud Engine (NCE) also enables service automation and intelligent O&M; on this network. The E2E IP network with optimal optical foundation and intelligent NCE helps to build the low-latency and superior-experience 5G transport network.

“With both parties dedicated to constructing highly efficient, stable, reliable, intelligent and trusted 5G transport networks, the partnership between rain and Huawei is aimed at offering more optimal digitised services to the South African market,” says Leo Liu, CTO of Huawei Network Marketing and Solution Sales Dept.

Drawing on the Huawei 5G end-to-end solution, rain’s 5G network deployment in Phase 1 will cover the major regions of Johannesburg and Pretoria. It will be expanded to cover all major cities and towns in South Africa and provide supreme ultra-broadband services for homes and enterprises.

