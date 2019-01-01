rain launches intelligent 5G transport network
February 2020
News
Mobile data network operator, rain, has launched its intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei. CTO Gustav Schoeman elaborates: “With Huawei’s E2E solutions and new products, our first 5G users can experience 5G ultra-high speed broadband service at home. We will further strengthen its partnership with Huawei in 5G network innovation and practice to offer a top service experience to users.”
In terms of 5G transport network construction, Huawei embraces the concepts of ultra-broadband network, intelligent connectivity and committed high availability. The NetEngine 8000 M series intelligent metro routers provide high-density 10GE-to-site access and 100GE uplink, accommodating demands for rapid traffic growth. The fabric architecture achieves a large capacity and congestion-free forwarding. The Optical solution uses Huawei’s 200G+OXC solution based on OSN 9800 equipment, providing huge bandwidth with lower cost of per bit and reduced optical-layer commissioning time, while also saving on footprint and power consumption. Huawei Network Cloud Engine (NCE) also enables service automation and intelligent O&M; on this network. The E2E IP network with optimal optical foundation and intelligent NCE helps to build the low-latency and superior-experience 5G transport network.
“With both parties dedicated to constructing highly efficient, stable, reliable, intelligent and trusted 5G transport networks, the partnership between rain and Huawei is aimed at offering more optimal digitised services to the South African market,” says Leo Liu, CTO of Huawei Network Marketing and Solution Sales Dept.
Drawing on the Huawei 5G end-to-end solution, rain’s 5G network deployment in Phase 1 will cover the major regions of Johannesburg and Pretoria. It will be expanded to cover all major cities and towns in South Africa and provide supreme ultra-broadband services for homes and enterprises.
For more information contact Vanashree Govender, Huawei, +27 86 086 1111, vanashreegovender@huawei.com, www.huawei.com/za
Further reading:
The IIoT edge is evolving
January 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
In its IIoT context, the edge is traditionally understood to be a kind of half-way point between the plant and the cloud. Physically hard to define, the edge acts as a repository for data collected from ...
Read more...
University of London opens electronics laboratory based on Tektronix solutions
January 2020
, News
Royal Holloway, University of London, has officially opened its new Beatrice Shilling Building which includes state-of-the-art teaching laboratories in partnership with Tektronix, a leading worldwide ...
Read more...
Rockwell Automation named a leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems
January 2020
, News
Rockwell Automation has announced its recognition as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems for the second consecutive year. Since the 2018 report, Rockwell Automation ...
Read more...
SKF acquires industrial AI company
January 2020
, News
SKF has signed an agreement to acquire Presenso, a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso’s capability enables production plants ...
Read more...
Bosch Ulwazi hosts 2019 Engineer in Training function
January 2020
, News
Bosch Ulwazi’s 2019 Engineer-in-Training (EIT) Conference was recently held in Mt Edgecombe. At this annual event, graduates are given an interactive platform to showcase the knowledge and skills they ...
Read more...
Smart cities embrace 4IR
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa
, News
Smart cities rely on smart grid technology that includes traditional and renewable energy sources in its mix of power supply. Driven by the advanced technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ...
Read more...
North American EtherCAT Plug Fest offers opportunities
January 2020
, News
The 2019 North American EtherCAT Plug Fest recently took place in Denver, USA. Numerous well-known manufacturers of EtherCAT devices came together over two days to test the interoperability of their products ...
Read more...
EM Bloemfontein offers accredited training courses
January 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
The Bloemfontein branch of supplier ElectroMechanica (EM) plans to make significant inroads in the Free State region thanks to its fully-equipped training facility, focusing mainly on automation products ...
Read more...
Cummins boosts production at two glass manufacturers
January 2020
, News
Standby power systems from Cummins are providing extra protection at two glass-manufacturing facilities in Lahore, Pakistan, allowing production lines to always be on, and operations to continue seamlessly ...
Read more...
Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa
, News
Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer ...
Read more...