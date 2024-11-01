Ultra-compact industrial PCs exploit advances in CPU technology

I&C February 2026 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Beckhoff’s C60xx scalable series of ultra-compact industrial PCs combines high computing power in an extremely compact format with a wide range of options for installation in the control cabinet. A new Intel Atom processor generation now provides even more performance reserves in the devices, which cover the spectrum from low to high automation requirements.

With a new generation of processors, the C6015, C6017 and C6025 ultra-compact industrial PCs can be used for even more demanding computing tasks than before while retaining their compact form factor. The fanless devices are designed in particular for control, visualisation and communication – from complex automation and virtualisation to use as an edge device or HMI platform. All of this benefits from the new Intel Atom x7 CPU series, which offers up to eight processor cores and a 3.0 GHz clock frequency.

As the smallest device with dimensions of just 82 x 82 x 40 mm, the C6015 ultra-compact industrial PC is ideal for highly compact applications, virtualisation, and IoT. The same applies to the C601,7 with an installation depth of 66 mm, which has an additional second board level for optional interfaces and integrated 1-second UPS. Measuring 82 x 127 x 47 mm, the C6025 can also be expanded to up to eight processor cores and used with high-performance SSDs and USB-C.

Credit(s)

Beckhoff Automation





