Ultra-compact industrial PCs exploit advances in CPU technology

Beckhoff’s C60xx scalable series of ultra-compact industrial PCs combines high computing power in an extremely compact format with a wide range of options for installation in the control cabinet. A new Intel Atom processor generation now provides even more performance reserves in the devices, which cover the spectrum from low to high automation requirements.
With a new generation of processors, the C6015, C6017 and C6025 ultra-compact industrial PCs can be used for even more demanding computing tasks than before while retaining their compact form factor. The fanless devices are designed in particular for control, visualisation and communication – from complex automation and virtualisation to use as an edge device or HMI platform. All of this benefits from the new Intel Atom x7 CPU series, which offers up to eight processor cores and a 3.0 GHz clock frequency.
As the smallest device with dimensions of just 82 x 82 x 40 mm, the C6015 ultra-compact industrial PC is ideal for highly compact applications, virtualisation, and IoT. The same applies to the C601,7 with an installation depth of 66 mm, which has an additional second board level for optional interfaces and integrated 1-second UPS. Measuring 82 x 127 x 47 mm, the C6025 can also be expanded to up to eight processor cores and used with high-performance SSDs and USB-C.
Beckhoff expands economy drive system Beckhoff Automation
: Beckhoff’s new AM1000 servomotor joins the company’s economy drive system. The compact, powerful motor and the AX1000 servo drive provide users with a perfectly coordinated, cost-optimised drive system.
Read more...CC-Link IE Field supports egg carton production
Huhtamaki’s Franeker plant in the Netherlands manufactures more than 11 million egg cartons every week using recycled paper. To support its highly automated lines, the site has begun upgrading its automation systems from older serial network standards to CC-Link IE Field, an open industrial Ethernet technology that offers faster performance due to gigabit bandwidth and better diagnostics.
Read more...Innovation award for Beckhoff’s XTS machine Beckhoff Automation
The Premio Innovazione award has confirmed that Tetra Pak’s Cap Applicator 40 Speed Hyper has achieved a machine solution that pushes the boundaries of conventional packaging lines with a highly dynamic mechatronic solution based on XTS technology from Beckhoff.
Read more...How to protect your industrial network RJ Connect
Network security is no longer a matter of preventing hacking or data breaches. Traditional defence mechanisms for perimeter protection may not fully address internal threats or device-level vulnerabilities alone.
Read more...Loop Signature Part 2-1: Loop signatures and process transfer functions Michael Brown Control Engineering
The previous series of loop signature articles dealt with the basics of control loop optimisation, and concentrated on troubleshooting and ‘SWAG’ tuning of simple processes. In this new series, consideration will be given to dealing practically with more difficult issues like interactive processes, and with processes with much more complex dynamics.
Read more...Introduction to Part 2 loop signatures and process transfer functions
Read more...Siemens sets new standards in drive technology
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220. This offers a seamless and innovative drive system with comprehensive simulation and analysis capabilities and advanced connectivity features that enable full integration into digital work processes.
