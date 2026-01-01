Editor's Choice
Siemens sets new standards in drive technology

January 2026 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220. Building on the success of Sinamics S120, the system marks a leap in performance with the new control unit CU320-3 and software version 6.6. As an integral part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Sinamics S220 offers a seamless and innovative drive system with comprehensive simulation and analysis capabilities, and advanced connectivity features that enable full integration into digital work processes. This significantly improved system performance provides users with a decisive productivity boost.

Multi-Axis Control Unit CU320-3: The Technological Heart

At the core of the Sinamics S220, the newly developed CU320-3 control unit sets pioneering standards in drive technology with its unique architecture. With the ability to operate up to 12 axes on a single control unit, the system achieves an outstanding level of integration density. The built-in multicore processor provides the necessary computing power, while the Drive-Cliq-Express interface, with a speed of 1GBit/s, ensures rapid data transfer. An innovative test pulse method using three voltage sensors per axis enables sensorless control with near-encoder quality, while also improving energy efficiency and robustness.

Digitalisation and future-readiness

Sinamics S220 has been fundamentally reconceived to meet the demands of digital transformation. The targeted generation of high-quality field data opens up new business models in Industry 4.0. High-frequency data transmission for predictive maintenance occurs via the X128 interface. Integration into the TIA Portal, as well as virtual commissioning with DriveSim Designer, significantly improve the engineering workflow. New assistants and an ‘undo’ function facilitate operation. The Smart Drive Interface is available as a compact panel (SDI S220) directly on the CU320-3 or as a remote version (SDI Pro with a larger display and web server). Optionally, a Smart WiFi adapter enables flexible remote access.

Flexibility and scalability

The Sinamics S220 drive system offers a broad performance spectrum for industrial applications. Upon market launch, air-cooled motor modules in booksize and chassis designs, with a voltage range of 3AC 380 to 480 V, are available. The rated current ranges from 3 A (1,1 kW) to 1,518 A (900 kW) and can be expanded up to 6,984 kW through 8-fold parallel connection. For power supply, regenerative active infeeds ranging from 210 kW to 921 kW are available, also scalable through parallel connection. Additionally, air-cooled universal modules are introduced, which can be flexibly operated as motor modules or active line modules. Six devices cover the entire functional and performance range for spare parts cases, and these allow rapid adaptation to changing requirements.

Safety integrated and cybersecurity at the highest level

With software version 6.6, the Sinamics S220 sets new standards in plant safety. The new safety architecture reduces the safety cycle from 12 to 4 ms, enabling faster reactions and higher productivity. Automatic background tests ensure uninterrupted operation, while offline parameterisable safety functions greatly simplify engineering. The drive is SIL 3 certified for all operating states and offers the certified level of safety in critical applications. The Sinamics S220 was developed within a secure development process according to the standard IEC 62443-4-1, independently certified by TÜV SÜD. The drive system features numerous integrated safety functions, including user and access control, encrypted drive data, integrity and authentication checks for firmware and configuration data. These features, along with additional measures within the machine, enhance resilience against cybersecurity risks.

Sustainable drive system for the future of industry

With Sinamics S220, Siemens presents a drive system that combines sustainability and performance. Its compact design saves space, while resource-saving materials, high reparability and recyclability contribute to reducing carbon impact. Industrial Edge applications enable the capture and visualisation of energy consumption and CO emissions. The ISO 14021 certified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) documents its environmental performance over the entire lifecycle, underscoring Siemens’ commitment to sustainable industrial solutions.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za




Further reading:

Introduction to Part 2 loop signatures and process transfer functions
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The previous series of loop signature articles dealt with the basics of control loop optimisation, and concentrated on troubleshooting and ‘SWAG’ tuning of simple processes. In this new series, consideration will be given to dealing practically with more difficult issues like interactive processes, and with processes with much more complex dynamics.

Read more...
PC-based control in the plastics industry
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Nissei Plastic, an injection moulding machine manufacturer based in Japan is implementing a worldwide tend towards open automation systems from experienced specialists using PC and EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff.

Read more...
Loop Signature 31: Non-linearity in control loops (Part 2)
Michael Brown Control Engineering Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
This article is a continuation of Loop Signature 30 published in the last issue in this series, exploring reasons for non-linearities which may be encountered in feedback control loops

Read more...
PC-based control optimises robotic parts handling on plastics machinery
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
NEO is a cartesian robot developed by INAUTOM Robótica in Portugal for parts removal on plastics machinery. Its aim is to increase system productivity. NAUTOM Robótica has entered into a strategic partnership with Bresimar Automação to increase the working speed of the cartesian robots using advanced control and motion solutions from Beckhoff. The result is a comprehensive, future-proof automation solution for its entire family of cartesian robots.

Read more...
PC-based control for flat wire motors for electric vehicles
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Special machine manufacturer, ruhlamat Huarui Automation Technologies unveiled the second generation of its mass production line for flexible stators with bar winding. This enables extremely short production cycle and line changeover times, supported by PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology from Beckhoff.

Read more...
Case History 200: The final case history – desuperheater control problem.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
For this final article I have chosen to relate a problem that existed in a desuperheater temperature control on a boiler in a petrochemical refinery.

Read more...
PC-based control technology in additive manufacturing
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As an open control platform, PC-based control supports different engineering approaches, including low-code programming. The machine builder, Additive Industries uses this to create the code for the TwinCAT runtime of its 3D printers.

Read more...
Suppression and safety solutions for fire and gas in mission-critical industries
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
By representing world-leading brands and focusing on fully integrated, certified systems, HMA South Africa is positioning itself as a trusted partner in fire detection, suppression and explosion-proof safety solutions across the continent.

Read more...
Integrating fire alarm systems into building management systems
Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Fire alarm systems work independently of the building automation system. Schrack Seconet has developed a flexible gateway using ultra-compact industrial PCs and TwinCAT from Beckhoff, which can be used to flexibly convert a customer-specific communication protocol to a wide range of transmission standards.

Read more...
Premium unmanaged industrial switch
Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Premium unmanaged industrial switch for long-distance, noise-free fibre connectivity

Read more...










