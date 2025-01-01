Editor's Choice
Grid to backup power in zero seconds

September 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

JSE-listed cable manufacturer, South Ocean Electric Wire (SOEW), has completed a solar installation that marks a global first: a seamless switch from grid to backup power in zero seconds.


Battery storage units

Developed in partnership with GreenSun, a renewable energy supplier, the system enhances SOEW’s operational resilience. The installation, completed at SOEW’s Alrode, Johannesburg facility, leverages advanced AI-driven inverter technology and a custom-designed battery storage system to provide uninterrupted power for critical manufacturing processes. It optimises energy use based on time-of-use tariffs, weather patterns and kVA demand changes.

“The benefits of this installation are transformative,” said Tertius Ness, chief operating officer of SOEW. The zero-second switch eliminates downtime, previously costing SOEW an estimated R2 million annually due to loadshedding interruptions. By maintaining continuous power to production lines, the system safeguards product quality and delivery schedules, critical for SOEW’s clients in construction and infrastructure. Additionally, the installation reduces energy costs by 30%, leveraging solar power during peak sunlight hours and storing excess for night use. This translates to annual savings of approximately R1,5 million. Environmentally, the shift cuts carbon dioxide emissions by 600 tons yearly, reinforcing SOEW’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030.”

He added that the system’s technical prowess lies in its hybrid inverter, which synchronises grid and battery power, enabling an instantaneous transition without the typical 10 to 20 second delay seen in conventional setups. GreenSun’s engineers customised the configuration to handle SOEW’s peak load of 450 kW, ensuring scalability for future expansion. The installation also includes real-time monitoring, allowing SOEW to optimise energy usage and respond proactively to grid instability. This data-driven approach has already improved energy efficiency by 15% since commissioning in June 2025.

“We believe the achievement positions SOEW as a pioneer in sustainable industrial energy solutions, which sets a new benchmark for the global manufacturing sector. The decision to partner with GreenSun stemmed from the supplier’s proven expertise in delivering tailored, high-efficiency solar solutions and its strong track record in the South African market,” said Ness.

“GreenSun’s solution integrates cutting-edge technology with SOEW’s specific energy needs, supporting a 500 kW solar array and 1 MWh battery storage. Their innovative approach and deep understanding of our operational demands were key factors in this collaboration. The solution not only meets our immediate energy challenges, but also aligns with our long-term sustainability goals,” he said.

Ness noted that the implementation underscores SOEW’s leadership in the cable manufacturing industry where reliable power is paramount. “SOEW, known for producing high-quality electrical cables for local and export markets, has now set a precedent for industrial energy resilience. This milestone is a testament to our team’s innovation and GreenSun’s expertise. It’s a game changer that not only secures our operations, but also offers a replicable model for other manufacturers facing similar challenges,” he concluded.

For more information contact South Ocean Electric Wire, +27 11 864 1606, [email protected], www.soew.co.za




