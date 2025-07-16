New Würth Elektronik location in South Africa
September 2025
News
A new Würth Elektronik branch has opened in Brackenfell, Western Cape. The location operates under the name Wurth Electronics South Africa and will serve local customers, as well as being responsible for markets in Botswana, Mauritius, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia.
Ahmet Çakır, who also heads the branch in Turkey, will take over the management of the new location, under the leadership of Rob Sperring, vice president for southern Europe, Middle East and Africa. “South Africa was chosen for the new office primarily because of its strategic importance as a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa,” explains Çakır “The new location offers excellent logistical advantages, thanks to a well-developed infrastructure and connectivity. The growing economic potential, a diverse industrial base and increasing customer demand in the region were also key factors in the decision.”
The team in South Africa under the leadership of Ahmet Çakir (4th from left) will soon be expanded.
The Wurth Electronics South Africa team currently consists of six employees. However, it will soon be expanded to ensure the best possible service for customers in the region’s emerging markets.
The official opening ceremony for the new location will take place in early 2026. Four EMC seminars held by Würth Elektronik in South Africa’s two largest cities, Cape Town and Johannesburg, have already been completed. “This once again underlines our commitment and our contribution to the region,” emphasises Ahmet Çakır. “We also support our customers here in South Africa through targeted knowledge transfer, just as Würth Elektronik does in many other regions around the globe. Great engineering deserves great support and we are happy to provide this support, because we are much more than just a component supplier.”
Würth Elektronik Group is a manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components for the electronics industry and a technology company that spearheads pioneering electronic solutions. The product range includes passive components, power modules, digital isolators, optoelectronics, electromechanical components, thermal management solutions, sensors and wireless modules. The portfolio is rounded off by customer-specific solutions.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186, [email protected], www.we-online.com
