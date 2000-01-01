Operator panel simplifies control and boosts performance

Designed for the next generation of drive applications, this practical solution assists maintenance technicians, commissioning engineers and service technicians in an intuitive manner with commissioning, control and diagnostics. With the integration of the Sinamics web server, the interface is evolving towards the future and adapting to increasing demands. The Multi-Drive Access allows users to control more with less effort, simplifying complexity while enabling futureproof performance.

Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Skyroot Aerospace, a leading private space launch service company in India, has adopted Polarion software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to digitally transform its software development processes and enhance efficiency as it aims to accelerate access to space for its customers worldwide.Siemens and the Bavarian State Opera are digitalising the acoustics in Bavaria’s National Theatre in Munich, Germany. The result is a digital twin that simulates sound effects, orchestral setups and venue configurations in a realistic 3D acoustic model so that musicians, the director and conductors can assess a concert hall’s acoustics even before the first rehearsal.The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, has adopted Teamcenter X software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to achieve innovative motor development and supply to set new industry standards, including automotive.Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs, with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm.Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.