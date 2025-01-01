Academy pumps out the next generation of experts
September 2025
News
KSB Pumps and Valves has invested in a specialised training centre, designed to equip internal and branch staff and certified partners with in-depth knowledge of KSB products and systems. Clients are also catered for with provision of first line maintenance and operator training. According to Craig Hawkins, who heads up the SupremeServ Academy, the initiative was started due to the growing need for skills development across KSB’s service value chain, particularly in support of the company’s broad pump portfolio.
“Our academy is designed to arm our people and partners with the knowledge and skills needed to successfully repair, maintain, install and fault-find KSB products and related equipment. It also aims to ensure that end users are educated in how to operate our pumps efficiently and reliably,” says Hawkins.
He explains that the training offered at the SupremeServ Academy has been created to suit a wide audience including artisans, technicians, engineers, sales teams, certified service partners and clients. It encompasses over 280 training modules, covering everything from basic pump theory, pump selection and industry-specific applications to model-specific maintenance, value-added products like Pump-Guard and even site installation and set-up simulation training.
“By completing our courses, our staff improve their skillsets and meet personal development goals. Certification also assures our clients that our work is being carried out by qualified professionals,” he adds. “The academy has already hosted several successful courses, including SAPMA’s advanced pump training and API standards overview. Upcoming sessions designed for specific industry personnel, such as for boiler water circulating pumps for our energy partners, are already scheduled.”
For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, [email protected], www.ksb.com
