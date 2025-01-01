Ethernet connectivity for embedded systems
September 2025
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Delivering Ethernet connectivity for embedded systems, XPort ETH Click is a compact add-on board from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards. Two versions are available, the standard module (XE) and the SE board, which adds 256-bit AES encryption support. Both devices are based on the XP1001000-05R XPort module from Lantronix and include a 10/100BASE-TX Ethernet interface, embedded web server, reliable TCP/IP protocol stack and UART communication within an RJ45 connector.
Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE, says: “These boards deliver instant Ethernet connections for embedded projects with the ready-to-use XP100200S-05R and XP1001000-05R XPort modules. The SE version is the ideal choice for applications that demand secure Ethernet communication, such as remote monitoring, medical systems or data-sensitive IoT deployments. Less demanding applications can select the XE part.”
Devices run on 3,3 V, and include 512 kB of flash memory for firmware and custom web pages. They use bi-colour LEDs to indicate network link and data activity. New within the 1800-strong mikroBUS-enabled click board family, the XPort ETH click boards also feature the ClickID function, which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. Devices are fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. They come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customisation.
