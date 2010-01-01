Fifteen years of promoting innovation and supporting engineering excellence

RS South Africa is celebrating 15 years of promoting innovation and supporting engineering excellence through DesignSpark, its pioneering online engineering platform. Since its launch in 2010, DesignSpark has helped members accelerate time-to-market and bring ideas to life through technical know-how, educational initiatives, design challenges and competitions. Today, it is a global engineering ecosystem comprising a global community for students, pro-creators and professional design engineers. With 1,4 million members across 193 countries, it provides various design resources, offering free access to professional-grade design tools, technical resources and a vibrant community that fuels creativity and collaboration. “DesignSpark was created to democratise engineering design and support creators of all levels, from students to professionals,” says Pete Wood, director of RS DesignSpark. “Fifteen years on, we’re proud to have built a platform that not only delivers powerful tools, but also fosters a truly collaborative and inspiring community.”
DesignSpark’s comprehensive suite of resources and solutions is tailored to meet the diverse needs of engineers across industries. From streamlined project management tools to a vibrant community platform, it empowers engineers of all skill levels to innovate, collaborate and succeed in their endeavours. A wealth of skills and learning materials is available, including tips, video tutorials, user guides and grassroots education. It features extensive 2D and 3D CAD part libraries and a product design centre, offering parts intelligence on a billion MPN part information, including compliance export, lifecycle and alternatives.
“This is all available on a free Explorer subscription plan or for low-cost subscriptions within Creator and Engineer plans, where additional benefits are unlocked in the software,” adds Wood.
In addition, DesignSpark promotes responsible engineering and societal change through its Mission Responsible and Activist Engineering programmes. Engineers are encouraged to engage in projects like the Environmental Sensor Development Kit, an open-source project developed by DesignSpark.
It supports small SMEs and OEM manufacturing companies with larger design teams across all industries, including healthcare, utilities, energy, communications, pharmaceutical, education, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, maintenance, food and beverage. “DesignSpark continues to revolutionise engineering by providing cutting-edge tools, a supportive community and educational resources, ensuring engineers can innovate and succeed across various industries,” concludes Wood.
New Würth Elektronik location in South Africa
News
A new Würth Elektronik branch has opened in Brackenfell, Western Cape. The location operates under the name Wurth Electronics South Africa and will serve local customers, as well as being responsible for markets in Botswana, Mauritius, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia.
Read more...John Thompson and BECS partner to deliver biomass energy solutions ACTOM Electrical Machines
News
John Thompson, a division of ACTOM and South Africa’s leading provider of industrial energy solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Berkeley Energy Corporate Solutions, a specialist developer and supplier of biomass energy projects. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the deployment of reliable, renewable steam solutions to industrial customers across Africa.
Read more...DesignSpark keeps production lines moving in the food and beverage industry RS South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
RS South Africa understands that finding fast and effective solutions to equipment issues is crucial in the food and beverage sector. Through its powerful and accessible engineering design platform, DesignSpark, it is giving maintenance teams and independent contractors the tools they need to develop custom fixes, optimise performance and keep production lines moving, without the need for lengthy lead times or expensive bespoke parts.
Read more...Nidec adopts Siemens Teamcenter for electric motor development Siemens South Africa
News
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, has adopted Teamcenter X software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to achieve innovative motor development and supply to set new industry standards, including automotive.
Read more...Building skills and sharing knowledge for growth in Africa SEW-EURODRIVE
News
As a leading provider of drive and automation solutions across the continent, SEW-EURODRIVE recognises that local insight and on-the-ground capability are critical to delivering effective sustainable results. The company continues to invest in people development and technical training within its network of African subsidiaries and partners, supporting the long-term growth of its customers and the broader industrial ecosystem.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.