Fifteen years of promoting innovation and supporting engineering excellence

September 2025 News

RS South Africa is celebrating 15 years of promoting innovation and supporting engineering excellence through DesignSpark, its pioneering online engineering platform. Since its launch in 2010, DesignSpark has helped members accelerate time-to-market and bring ideas to life through technical know-how, educational initiatives, design challenges and competitions. Today, it is a global engineering ecosystem comprising a global community for students, pro-creators and professional design engineers. With 1,4 million members across 193 countries, it provides various design resources, offering free access to professional-grade design tools, technical resources and a vibrant community that fuels creativity and collaboration. “DesignSpark was created to democratise engineering design and support creators of all levels, from students to professionals,” says Pete Wood, director of RS DesignSpark. “Fifteen years on, we’re proud to have built a platform that not only delivers powerful tools, but also fosters a truly collaborative and inspiring community.”

DesignSpark’s comprehensive suite of resources and solutions is tailored to meet the diverse needs of engineers across industries. From streamlined project management tools to a vibrant community platform, it empowers engineers of all skill levels to innovate, collaborate and succeed in their endeavours. A wealth of skills and learning materials is available, including tips, video tutorials, user guides and grassroots education. It features extensive 2D and 3D CAD part libraries and a product design centre, offering parts intelligence on a billion MPN part information, including compliance export, lifecycle and alternatives.

“This is all available on a free Explorer subscription plan or for low-cost subscriptions within Creator and Engineer plans, where additional benefits are unlocked in the software,” adds Wood.

In addition, DesignSpark promotes responsible engineering and societal change through its Mission Responsible and Activist Engineering programmes. Engineers are encouraged to engage in projects like the Environmental Sensor Development Kit, an open-source project developed by DesignSpark.

It supports small SMEs and OEM manufacturing companies with larger design teams across all industries, including healthcare, utilities, energy, communications, pharmaceutical, education, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, maintenance, food and beverage. “DesignSpark continues to revolutionise engineering by providing cutting-edge tools, a supportive community and educational resources, ensuring engineers can innovate and succeed across various industries,” concludes Wood.

