Celebrating the power of diversity in the engineering sector

September 2025 News

By Maureen Phiri, sales manager at Oxyon People Solutions.

The engineering sector has historically been a male-dominated field and to a large extent, it still is. However, this is changing and the shift is gaining significant momentum as more women begin to take up leadership roles, spearheading innovation and driving inclusive growth. These women are reshaping the industry, driving innovation and change. Women’s Month is an ideal moment to reflect on how far we have come, while recognising how far we still must go in ensuring equity, diversity and inclusivity.


Maureen Phiri, sales manager at Oxyon People Solutions.

Stepping up to change the industry

In recent years, the number of women studying engineering in South Africa has grown significantly across disciplines, including mechanical, civil and electrical engineering. This shows a promising pipeline of female engineers who will be entering the workforce in the future. Just as promising is the growing presence of women in senior roles within the engineering space. While there is still a long way to go to reach gender parity in leadership, companies are starting to take representation more seriously.

Government strategies have helped push this agenda forward, compelling organisations to build more inclusive workforces. However, it is the drive of women to succeed that is seeing them excel in this space. These visible examples are important. When young women see someone like them succeeding in a traditionally male space, they begin to believe it is possible for them too, which helps the movement to gather momentum.

Difference drives success in business

Diversity and inclusion are about more than just ticking boxes. Many studies show that inclusive workplaces are more innovative and ultimately more successful. Women bring different life experiences, perspectives and problem-solving approaches to the table, which offer a significant strategic advantage, particularly in the field of engineering.

Engineering, at its heart, is about improving systems and finding more efficient ways to do things. Women often approach challenges from a different angle, especially those who have had to juggle multiple roles in life and are adept at working smart and adapting quickly. Bringing those skills into areas like AI, machine learning and automation has the potential to open new possibilities, with diverse thinking driving better innovation, collaboration and results. Communication and mentorship are also important elements that help to create a ripple effect, where one woman’s success becomes the foundation for the next.

Technology is opening doors for more women

Engineering is often associated with physically demanding labour, which has helped to perpetuate the dominance of men in the industry. However, the landscape is changing fast and thanks to technologies like automation, AI and remote tools, many more physically intensive tasks have been transformed or eliminated. This means more women are entering roles that previously felt inaccessible, including remote monitoring, data analysis, systems design, robotics and more.

Digital transformation is also resulting in entirely new roles emerging in the sector, from data scientists, cybersecurity experts, AI specialists and even project managers. These are engineering-adjacent careers that require analytical minds and technical skills, but not necessarily physical presence on site. In addition, technology is reshaping the world of work for engineering. Flexible and remote working options make it easier for women, especially mothers or caregivers, to contribute without being physically tied to a site.

Creating a future-ready engineering workforce

Inclusive growth and innovation go hand in hand. Bringing together people of different genders, backgrounds and experiences creates dynamic teams that are better equipped to solve complex problems. Diversity encourages creativity, adaptability and a deeper understanding of the world we are building for. It also makes engineering more relatable. The more women enter the field, talk about the possibilities and share their experiences, the more this becomes normalised. For women looking to enter the engineering space, networking is one of the most powerful tools. Being in the room, asking questions, building relationships and learning from other women is invaluable. There are also numerous online forums, engineering societies, conferences and even LinkedIn groups where insights and opportunities abound. The sector is still evolving, and there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to creating equality, but there has never been a better time for women to get involved in engineering and help to shape its future.

For more information contact Oxyon, +27 74 992 6940, [email protected], oxyon.co.za/




