Yaskawa Southern Africa and Sol-Tech advance industrial robotics training
September 2025
News
From left: Raymond Meyer, Sol-Tech; Leon Coetzer, Yaskawa Southern Africa.
Yaskawa Southern Africa has announced a strategic collaboration with Sol-Tech, a private vocational training institution based in Pretoria, to strengthen technical education in industrial robotics and support the development of future-focused talent for South Africa’s evolving manufacturing sector. At the heart of the collaboration is a shared commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical training and practical skills development. Yaskawa Southern Africa is providing its globally recognised industrial robots, accompanied by industry-relevant training materials and support from its dedicated training department to enhance Sol-Tech’s engineering and mechatronics curriculum. The initiative forms part of Yaskawa’s broader investment in local skills development and reflects a long-term vision to empower the next generation of technical professionals.
“South Africa’s manufacturing landscape is undergoing a significant shift toward automation and with that comes an urgent need to equip young professionals with real-world experience in robotics,” says Leon Coetzer, training officer at Yaskawa Southern Africa.
“Students have become heavily engaged with the Yaskawa technology on campus,” says Raymond Meyer, programme head at Sol-Tech. “The freedom our training model affords has encouraged vigorous practical interaction with the robots, which has sparked increased interest and enthusiasm in the field.”
