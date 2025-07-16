Nidec adopts Siemens Teamcenter for electric motor development
September 2025
News
Siemens digital industries software has announced that Nidec Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer and distributor of electric motors, has adopted Teamcenter X software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to achieve innovative motor development and supply to set new industry standards, including automotive.
Nidec will implement both Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Quality Management System (QMS) capabilities from Siemens’ Teamcenter to optimise its business processes and systems with a focus on traceability and configuration management to bring connectivity across all areas of its business, from development to production. Additionally, Siemens’ quality management solutions address Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP), Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and control plans to help contribute to the establishment of quality management systems that create deeper connections between Nidec’s Opcenter MES process and ERP system and conform to the requirements for the various QMS certifications.
“Teamcenter X enables Nidec to establish industry proven lifecycle management and a quality management digital thread that will allow us to develop and deliver high quality innovative products that help accelerate the future of mobility and electrification,” said Michio Kaida, first senior vice president at Nidec Corporation.
“Siemens is delighted that Nidec has selected Siemens Xcelerator and recognised the benefits that a SaaS based PLM environment can bring to organisations that are looking to digitally transform and bring new efficiencies and optimise how their businesses operate,” said Kunihiko Horita, country manager and vice president of Siemens Digital Industries Software, Japan.
