Omniflex celebrates 60th anniversary

Remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex, is celebrating its 60th anniversary, having been founded as Control Logic (Conlog) by John Moshal and Alan Murray in 1965 in Durban, South Africa. The duo were inspired by the potential of the newly-invented transistor. Throughout its history, the company has delivered technologically innovative solutions for key industries, including mining, oil and gas, nuclear and petrochemical for notable clients like Sasol, Sellafield, New South Wales Ports and Port of Melbourne.
In 1965, Moshal and Murray founded Conlog, leading the way in replacing bulky wiring-intensive, power-hungry mechanical relays with small, elegant electronic modules. Their secret weapon was an octal-based transistor logic module that slashed complexity and boosted maintenance performance in industrial systems. This is what caught the eye of renowned Anglo American chairman, Harry Oppenheimer, in the early 1970s and inspired him to provide the funding that kickstarted the company’s growth in South Africa.
“Since its inception, Omniflex has been about listening, designing, tweaking and delivering exactly what our customers need, even when it means pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities or going against the industry consensus,” explained David Celine, managing director of Omniflex.
Flexibility and reliability became Conlog’s core principles and remain an integral part of Omniflex’s culture today. This saw the company earn the respect of engineers across key industry sectors and helped to establish the firm as the leading experts for complex, high-stakes industrial automation.
