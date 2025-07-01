A new era for African engineering
August 2025
News
A group of mostly South African engineering professionals who bought a controlling margin of the South African arm of Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV have rebranded it as Atana, effective from 1 July 2025.
The group – management and employees of the company – now owns 74% of what was Royal HaskoningDHV South Africa, with the Dutch business retaining 26% ownership. The South African operation of Haskoning became an independent company, owned by employees and local management, on 29 February 2024.
Members of Atana leadership team, from left: Pat van Wyk, Kevin Subramani, Kreanta Moodley, Sandhia Singh, Karen King, Abimbola Sole, Vidar Johannesen, Sumeshin Naidoo, Anke Mastenbroek and Andrew Mukanyima.
Atana CEO, Anke Mastenbroek says that this means that Atana is an independent, majority African-owned firm whose autonomy is a significant competitive advantage across the African continent, allowing it to be more responsive to local market demands. Atana is a level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) company, a status that gives it a competitive advantage in local and national tenders and partnerships.
The South African company remains Haskoning’s strategic partner in Africa and some of its practice areas will continue to deliver on global projects, specifically Atana’s data centre, light industry, climate resilience and aviation divisions. “Atana is filled with talented people committed to doing challenging work that makes a difference to South Africa, Africa and the globe. We want a world that is better, fairer and greener, so that everyone enjoys a more resilient society,” she says.
The company is focused on solving Africa’s most pressing challenges through delivering on global and pan-African projects. Atana leverages cutting-edge technology, software and a multidisciplinary approach to address urgent challenges related to urbanisation, sustainable infrastructure and climate change, and its expertise spans various sectors, including smart mobility, aviation, data centres, light industry, climate resilience and water technology.
“Transformation at Atana is not a symbol; it’s a shift that’s meaningful, measurable and mission-led. We are built on empowerment, inclusion and impactful participation in South Africa’s and Africa’s economic future,” concludes Mastenbroek.
For more information contact Pat van Wyk, Atana, +27 79 895 1332, [email protected], www.atana.co.za
Further reading:
Palabora Mining Company and LH Marthinusen launch robotics and coding initiative
News
In a joint effort to advance education and digital skills development in Phalaborwa, Palabora Mining Company (PMC) and LH Marthinusen (LHM) have partnered to establish a fully equipped robotics and coding classroom at a local high school.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE builds regional strength with Gqeberha expansion
News
With the Eastern Cape firmly established as a hub for key industries such as automotive manufacturing, ports, agriprocessing and renewable energy, SEW-EURODRIVE is strengthening its presence in the region through an ongoing significant expansion of its facility in Gqeberha.
Read more...
Functional safety explained
News
The SAIMC supports Pepperl+Fuchs, a National Member, in a free four-part online seminar series focused on Functional Safety.
Read more...
The Future of manufacturing in Africa
News
The future and development of African manufacturing will be discussed extensively at the upcoming Manufacturing Indaba conference, to be hosted on 15 to 16 July 2025 at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre.
Read more...
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
Fostering a collaborative learning environment for sugar producer
SKF South Africa
News
One of South Africa’s leading sugar producers made strategic use of its off-crop season, turning scheduled downtime into an opportunity for both essential maintenance and valuable skills development with the help of SKF
Read more...
TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength
Schneider Electric South Africa
News
Schneider Electric, together with its longstanding partner TechAccess, is poised to take the Southern African market by storm.
Read more...
Steinmüller Africa and Eskom uplift eMalahleni communities
News
Steinmüller Africa, in partnership with Eskom, has reaffirmed its commitment to social upliftment by donating essential goods and creating meaningful connections with two impactful community organisations in eMalahleni.
Read more...
Comtest calibration user group seminar
News
Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons.
Read more...
Technology leaders shaping 2025
News
In an era where agility, innovation and execution are paramount, ABI Research’s latest report, ‘26 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2025’ identifies the top players shaping the future across key digital technology segments.
Read more...