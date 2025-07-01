A new era for African engineering

August 2025 News

A group of mostly South African engineering professionals who bought a controlling margin of the South African arm of Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV have rebranded it as Atana, effective from 1 July 2025.

The group – management and employees of the company – now owns 74% of what was Royal HaskoningDHV South Africa, with the Dutch business retaining 26% ownership. The South African operation of Haskoning became an independent company, owned by employees and local management, on 29 February 2024.

Members of Atana leadership team, from left: Pat van Wyk, Kevin Subramani, Kreanta Moodley, Sandhia Singh, Karen King, Abimbola Sole, Vidar Johannesen, Sumeshin Naidoo, Anke Mastenbroek and Andrew Mukanyima.

Atana CEO, Anke Mastenbroek says that this means that Atana is an independent, majority African-owned firm whose autonomy is a significant competitive advantage across the African continent, allowing it to be more responsive to local market demands. Atana is a level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) company, a status that gives it a competitive advantage in local and national tenders and partnerships.

The South African company remains Haskoning’s strategic partner in Africa and some of its practice areas will continue to deliver on global projects, specifically Atana’s data centre, light industry, climate resilience and aviation divisions. “Atana is filled with talented people committed to doing challenging work that makes a difference to South Africa, Africa and the globe. We want a world that is better, fairer and greener, so that everyone enjoys a more resilient society,” she says.

The company is focused on solving Africa’s most pressing challenges through delivering on global and pan-African projects. Atana leverages cutting-edge technology, software and a multidisciplinary approach to address urgent challenges related to urbanisation, sustainable infrastructure and climate change, and its expertise spans various sectors, including smart mobility, aviation, data centres, light industry, climate resilience and water technology.

“Transformation at Atana is not a symbol; it’s a shift that’s meaningful, measurable and mission-led. We are built on empowerment, inclusion and impactful participation in South Africa’s and Africa’s economic future,” concludes Mastenbroek.

For more information contact Pat van Wyk, Atana, +27 79 895 1332 , [email protected], www.atana.co.za





