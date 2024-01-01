Steinmüller Africa and Eskom uplift eMalahleni communities

August 2025 News

Steinmüller Africa, in partnership with Eskom, has reaffirmed its commitment to social upliftment by donating essential goods and creating meaningful connections with two impactful community organisations in eMalahleni.

The Steinmüller Africa and Eskom Duvha Power Station team visited Emalahleni Child and Family Welfare and the Elkana Educational Centre, delivering groceries and toiletries to each. These donations are part of the company’s broader initiative to give back to the communities surrounding its operations.

“Our ability to serve our beneficiaries depends heavily on the generosity of businesses like Steinmüller Africa and Eskom. This support makes a tangible difference in the lives of many,” said Lerato Bam, board secretary of Emalahleni Child and Family Welfare. Thomas Maduna, acting project manager for Steinmüller Africa Duvha Power Station, spoke at both handovers, underlining Steinmüller Africa’s enduring commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“We continuously strive to bring about change and give back to the communities around us. While these donations offer immediate relief they also instil pride among our employees, many of whom live in these very communities.”

“At Steinmüller Africa, we believe that meaningful change begins with showing up and truly engaging with the communities around us. It is not just about what we give, but how we connect. We don’t only build infrastructure, but also hope, dignity and lasting relationships,” said Steinmüller Africa director, Moso Bolofo. “Through initiatives like these, Steinmüller Africa continues to demonstrate its core belief that true progress comes not only through industrial advancement, but through compassion, inclusivity and shared growth.”

