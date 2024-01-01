Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Steinmüller Africa and Eskom uplift eMalahleni communities

August 2025 News

Steinmüller Africa, in partnership with Eskom, has reaffirmed its commitment to social upliftment by donating essential goods and creating meaningful connections with two impactful community organisations in eMalahleni.

The Steinmüller Africa and Eskom Duvha Power Station team visited Emalahleni Child and Family Welfare and the Elkana Educational Centre, delivering groceries and toiletries to each. These donations are part of the company’s broader initiative to give back to the communities surrounding its operations.

“Our ability to serve our beneficiaries depends heavily on the generosity of businesses like Steinmüller Africa and Eskom. This support makes a tangible difference in the lives of many,” said Lerato Bam, board secretary of Emalahleni Child and Family Welfare. Thomas Maduna, acting project manager for Steinmüller Africa Duvha Power Station, spoke at both handovers, underlining Steinmüller Africa’s enduring commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“We continuously strive to bring about change and give back to the communities around us. While these donations offer immediate relief they also instil pride among our employees, many of whom live in these very communities.”

“At Steinmüller Africa, we believe that meaningful change begins with showing up and truly engaging with the communities around us. It is not just about what we give, but how we connect. We don’t only build infrastructure, but also hope, dignity and lasting relationships,” said Steinmüller Africa director, Moso Bolofo. “Through initiatives like these, Steinmüller Africa continues to demonstrate its core belief that true progress comes not only through industrial advancement, but through compassion, inclusivity and shared growth.”

For more information contact Mpho Mafela, Steinmüller Africa, +27 12 345 6789, [email protected], www.steinmullerafrica.com/boilers-heat-exchangers




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Fostering a collaborative learning environment for sugar producer
SKF South Africa News
One of South Africa’s leading sugar producers made strategic use of its off-crop season, turning scheduled downtime into an opportunity for both essential maintenance and valuable skills development with the help of SKF

Read more...
TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric, together with its longstanding partner TechAccess, is poised to take the Southern African market by storm.

Read more...
The top 10 emerging technologies of 2025
News
The World Economic Forum’s top 10 emerging technologies of 2025 are expected to deliver real-world impact within three to five years and address urgent global challenges.

Read more...
Comtest calibration user group seminar
News
Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons.

Read more...
Technology leaders shaping 2025
News
In an era where agility, innovation and execution are paramount, ABI Research’s latest report, ‘26 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2025’ identifies the top players shaping the future across key digital technology segments.

Read more...
Omniflex through the decades
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
As Omniflex celebrates 60 years of engineering excellence, we take a look back at the decade that saw us really kick in and deliver major engineering projects – the 1970s.

Read more...
Innomotics certified for innovative mine winder braking system
News
Innomotics has achieved SIL 3 certification for the COBRA 02 S braking system for mine winder installations, together with OLKO-Maschinentechnik.

Read more...
The true cost of cheap water in South Africa
News
The low cost of water has created a dangerous sense of comfort for South Africans.

Read more...
South Africa’s green hydrogen leap
News
Over the past 12 months, South Africa has solidified its ambitions to become a global green hydrogen leader. Riding on abundant renewable energy resources and strategic partnerships, the country has advanced from early-stage promise to tangible project groundwork. These are the most significant developments from mid-2024 through mid-2025.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved