Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector for seamless deployment

The Edimax GP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is a Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also enables seamless deployment on the existing LAN infrastructure.
With the use of power injectors, DC power of up to 90 W based on the IEEE 802.3bt standard is merged with data from a non-PoE switch or router. These are then transmitted to the remote IEEE 802.3af/at/bt compliant products located through the Ethernet cabling without the need for a power outlet. Hence, the easy plug-and-play GP203IT 2.5 Gigabit PoE++ injector preserves your investment in hardware upgrade without the need to purchase extra PoE switches and deploy power cables.
Because the capability of IEEE 802.3af/at/bt Power over Ethernet (PoE) is added to a non-PoE Ethernet switch or router, the GP-203IT can be directly connected to any IEEE 802.3af/at/bt end-nodes. Examples are speed dome IP cameras, multi-channel wireless LAN access points, and thin clients where the IEEE 802.3af/at/bt in-line PoE port is supported.
The Power over Ethernet technology enables the Ethernet wire to carry both data and power with easy plug-and-play installation. Thus, the GP-203IT reduces the need for cable installation for the PoE-enabled devices and eliminates the need for electrical wall outlets or extension cords to reach the ceiling or any other remote, unreachable place. The GP-203IT is the perfect addition to existing non-PoE network infrastructures or retrofit projects.
