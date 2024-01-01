Fostering a collaborative learning environment for sugar producer

A key SKF customer focused their skills development initiative on three core areas: upskilling artisans in basic mechanical maintenance, enhancing precision alignment practices to help reduce equipment wear and downtime, and exploring predictive maintenance tools for improved component reliability and planning.





SKF provided an eight-day onsite training program tailored to the customer’s needs. Two groups of 15 participants attended the Precision Laser Alignment and Basic Bearing Maintenance courses. “Both two-day courses kicked off with theoretical training on the first day,” explains SKF product manager, Micaela Willers. “On the second day of the Precision Laser Alignment course, we focused on practical assessments, while the Basic Bearing Maintenance course concluded with revision and theory-based assessments.”

In addition to hands-on training in bearing maintenance and Vibracon-based laser alignment, SKF’s integrated training solutions included the demonstration of the use of SKF Microlog for vibration analysis and condition monitoring.

A total of 60 delegates, including artisans, apprentices, mechanical engineers, maintenance foremen and the engineering manager successfully completed the training courses, with each participant awarded a full accomplishment certificate.





“Through our innovative training program, we created a collaborative learning environment that encouraged knowledge sharing and practical application,” says Willers. “The training program added tremendous value for our customer, delivering significant operational, environmental and social sustainability benefits. She adds that by improving artisan competency, the operation achieved more efficient maintenance practices which, coupled with precision alignment, reduce wear and tear, thereby extending the lifespan of critical assets. Improved operational reliability leads to fewer disruptions, supporting increased uptime, consistent production and economic stability for both the business and its employees. In addition, exposure to Microlog opens the door for future investment in predictive maintenance.

Regarding environmental benefits, Willers highlights that training artisans in precision laser alignment enables machines to operate more efficiently, reducing energy consumption and subsequently lowering carbon emissions. This practice also minimises mechanical wear, which in turn decreases the need for frequent part replacements. The key outcome is waste minimisation and the conservation of natural resources.

Predictive maintenance using Microlog also enables early fault detection, preventing catastrophic failures and reducing the need for emergency repairs and unplanned downtime which often carry higher environmental impacts and costs. From a social sustainability perspective, upskilling artisans with valuable new skills supports long-term job security, career advancement and broader community development. Building local capacity through knowledge transfer also reduces reliance on external expertise, fostering self-reliance and resilience within the local industry.

“Our integrated training program has strengthened our relationship with this key customer in the region and has firmly positioned SKF as a trusted partner in delivering professional skills development through tailored, hands-on training and practical solutions,” concludes Williers.

