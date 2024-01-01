Technology leaders shaping 2025

August 2025 News

In an era where agility, innovation and execution are paramount, ABI Research’s latest report, ‘26 Technology Companies Leading the Way in 2025’ identifies the top players shaping the future across key digital technology segments. These companies are recognised not just for their product innovation but also for their ability to deliver real-world impact at scale. For engineering and technology professionals, the rankings offer insights into who is pushing boundaries, and how.

Navigating a shifting technology scene

Technology providers often face the challenge of differentiating their solutions in crowded markets, while end users grapple with choosing the right partners. ABI’s ‘Competitive Rankings; bridges that gap by evaluating both innovation and implementation strategies, drawing insights from vendors, customers and global deployments. The 2025 edition spotlights 24 standout companies, classified as Overall Leaders, Leaders, Top Innovators and Top Implementers across seven key markets.

Thermal management for data centres

As data centres scale to support AI, machine learning and high-performance computing, thermal management has become critical for efficiency and uptime.

Vertiv leads the field with integrated solutions spanning air and liquid cooling, UPS systems and smart monitoring tools. Its work with hyperscale clients like Colovore highlights its adaptability to new tech demands.

Johnson Controls impressed with comprehensive HVAC integration and global deployment of systems like YORK and Silent-Aire.

Schneider Electric, with its EcoStruxure platform, scored high for innovation through modular, sustainable cooling strategies.

Daikin stood out for end-of-life strategies and sustainability credentials.

Emerging players in OEE data analytics

Smaller, agile firms are transforming how manufacturers monitor overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), focusing on real-time insights and scalable platforms.

Litmus Automation topped the list with its Litmus Edge platform, known for connectivity with over 52 OEMs and ease of deployment across multi site factories.

MachineMetrics offered strong innovation via its Edge Platform, capturing sensor data from over 20 000 factory devices.

Augury took the lead in implementation with subscription-based models combining predictive maintenance and process health analytics. Its reach in sectors like food, pharma and chemicals was notable.

Payment hardware security modules (HSM)

Securing digital payments in an increasingly cloud-first world demands robust, scalable HSMs.

Thales emerged as the overall leader with its payShield platform, known for performance, cloud compatibility and deep integration in the financial sector.

Futurex impressed with its CryptoHub and the ability to virtualise up to 75 isolated HSM instances, enabling agile deployments.

Utimaco offered flexible scaling and deployment, particularly through its PCI-certified managed service models and cloud readiness.

Commercial telematics

Fleet operators across sectors need scalable, intelligent telematics platforms for efficiency and compliance.

Geotab led in both innovation and implementation, offering the MyGeotab platform and the industry’s largest telematics marketplace.

Samsara followed closely with its Connected Operations Cloud, integrating data from vehicles, equipment and job sites into a single platform.

Powerfleet stood out with its Unity platform, offering advanced AIoT features and broad integration capability.

Other key players included Verizon Connect, Motive and Platform Science, each showing strengths in specialised fleet solutions.

Energy grid digitalisation

As global grids adapt to decentralised, renewable-heavy models, digital tools are essential for resilience and optimisation.

Schneider Electric was ranked top for its EcoStruxure-based platform, with strengths in ADMS, DERMS and virtual substations. It also scored high on sustainability initiatives.

Siemens followed with its Gridscale X and Spectrum Power solutions, excelling in grid digital twins and smart metering.

GE Vernova’s GridOS platform and cybersecurity capabilities contributed to its third-place ranking, while Hitachi Energy ranked second in implementation, particularly in APAC and Europe.

DAS/DRS vendors

Demand for seamless indoor connectivity, especially in high-traffic and high-security environments, is driving innovations in distributed antenna and radio systems.

Ericsson led the rankings thanks to its Radio Dot System and innovations like Combined Cell and energy-saving modules.

Nokia delivered strong performance with its modular AirScale Radio (ASiR), particularly in 5G readiness.

Andrew and Huawei also scored highly for implementation, offering efficient deployment models and expansive regional coverage.

Commercial EV charging

The rapid expansion of electric commercial fleets demands robust, scalable EV charging solutions.

Siemens was the standout leader, combining over 15 years of experience, proven deployments in 60 countries and full-service models for commercial fleets.

i-charging and Kempower were innovation leaders with ultra-high-power modular chargers and dynamic load management features.

ABB E-mobility earned top marks for implementation, having deployed over 68 000 DC chargers worldwide and pushing forward with 1,2 MW charging technologies for heavy-duty vehicles.

Looking ahead

ABI Research’s 2025 rankings provide a critical snapshot of the companies defining the next wave of technological transformation. From grid digitalisation and industrial analytics to secure transactions and next-gen connectivity, these organisations are demonstrating that innovation alone isn’t enough, it’s the ability to scale, adapt and execute that defines leadership.

For engineers, system integrators and enterprise decision makers, these insights can guide strategic partnerships, procurement decisions and futureproofing efforts. The competitive landscape will continue to shift, but these tech leaders are already showing what’s possible.

To view the report visit www.tinyurl.com/35k9jke7

For more information contact ABI Research, +44 203 326 0140 , www.abiresearch.com





