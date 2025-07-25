Comtest calibration user group seminar

August 2025 News

Comtest invites metrology and calibration professionals to a focused technical seminar series aimed at demystifying some of the most common hurdles in inter-laboratory comparisons (ILCs).

Presented by John Wilson of AMS, the seminar titled ‘Decision Rule, Specifications and ILC Review’ will unpack the complexities of decision rules, specification interpretation and uncertainty reporting in the context of ILCs. Real-world examples will be drawn from recent NLA ILCs involving a 6.5-digit digital multimeter (160) and an energy meter (152), highlighting lessons learned from common missteps.

Attendees will receive the following key takeaways:

• Understand ILC protocols and expectations

• Learn how to interpret decision rules and specifications accurately

• Analyse typical errors and how to avoid them in future comparisons.

As a bonus, a range of test and measurement equipment will be available for demonstration after the talk, and light refreshments will be served. Details are as follows:

Johannesburg:

Date: Friday, 25 July 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00 to 12:00

Venue: Comtest House, 10 Enterprise Close, Linbro Park, Sandton

Durban:

Date: Monday, 11 August 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00 to12:00

Venue: The Riverside Hotel, 10 Kenneth Kaunda Rd, Durban North

Cape Town:

Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Venue: Lagoon Beach Hotel,

1 Lagoon Gate Drive, Milnerton

Time: 12:00 for 12:30 to15:30

NLA Continuous Professional Development CPD points have been applied for. Certificates will be issued to attendees who register in advance.

The event is free to attend but registration is essential.

Secure your seat now by visiting www.tinyurl.com/5bxma2ae to deepen your understanding of calibration best practices.

For more information contact Comtest,+ 27 10 595 1820, [email protected] , www.comtest.co.za





