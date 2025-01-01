Cost-effective industrial PoE injector

August 2025 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure. Power redundancy is achieved by dual-DC power inputs to ensure stable and reliable network service.

With the use of power injectors, DC power of up to 90 W based on the IEEE 802.3bt standard is merged with data from a non-PoE switch or router. These are then transmitted to the remote IEEE 802.3af/at/bt compliant products located through the Ethernet cabling, without the need for a power outlet. Hence, the easy plug-and-play GP203IT 2.5 Gigabit PoE++ injector preserves your investment in hardware upgrade without the need to purchase extra PoE switches and deploy power cables.

Because the capability of IEEE 802.3af/at/bt Power over Ethernet (PoE) is added to a non-PoE Ethernet switch or router, the GP-203IT can be directly connected to any IEEE 802.3af/at/bt end-nodes. Examples are speed dome IP cameras, multi-channel wireless LAN access points and thin clients where the IEEE 802.3af/at/bt in-line PoE port is supported.

Equipped with anti-dust IP50-rated metal case, the IGP-203IT is designed and certified to withstand a high degree of vibration, shock, free-fall protection and ESD/EMI surges in harsh environments.

The GP-203IT is the perfect addition to existing non-PoE network infrastructures or retrofit projects. It features PoE short circuit protection and over-circuit protection to safeguard network devices and protect against damage. Power of up to 90 W is supplied through the four pairs of standard Cat. 5e/Cat. 6 Ethernet cabling.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





