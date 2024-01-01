Rewiring the nation

South Africa’s energy sector is undergoing a dramatic transformation. Long defined by its heavy dependence on coal, the country is now making significant progress toward a more diverse and sustainable energy mix. What was once a centralised grid driven by fossil fuel is gradually becoming a decentralised system based on renewables, and driven by new policies, private investment and engineering ingenuity.

At the heart of this change is a fundamental restructuring of the country’s energy regulation and market mechanisms. Over the last few years, the government has implemented reforms to open up electricity generation to private players, simplify licensing and enable competitive energy markets. One of the most important developments has been the removal of restrictions on embedded generation. Businesses, municipalities and independent producers are now free to develop and operate solar, wind and hybrid systems without the long delays that once hampered projects.

The creation of an independent transmission system operator and the formalisation of a national electricity market are reshaping the playing field. Engineers are now able to plan and implement projects where power is wheeled from independent producers directly to customers, bypassing some of the bottlenecks associated with Eskom. This structural shift is encouraging a wave of new investment in infrastructure and technologies that support renewable generation and grid flexibility.

Across the country, utility-scale renewable energy projects are emerging with increasing speed and sophistication. In the Northern Cape, a landmark solar and battery complex is already delivering continuous, dispatchable power to the grid. In the Western Cape, hybrid systems that combine solar, wind and battery storage are being built to deliver power day and night. Large wind farms in the Eastern Cape are being connected to industrial users through direct purchase agreements, while smaller solar projects are supplying municipalities and private businesses.

The private sector is playing a key role in the changing energy landscape, and many businesses have opted to invest in their own energy systems. Rooftop solar installations have surged across the country’s commercial and industrial rooftops. Private solar capacity has grown rapidly, and engineering firms are designing and installing systems that are tailored to specific site conditions by integrating generation, storage and smart controls.

There has also been a major focus on modernising the grid. Expanding transmission infrastructure is a key priority. Many of the best wind and solar resources are located far from existing grid capacity and new lines are needed to connect these renewable power hubs to demand centres.

Battery storage is becoming a central pillar of the country’s renewable strategy. The integration of large-scale energy storage systems helps stabilise the grid and ensure that power is available during peak periods, even when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Innovative control systems, backed by data analytics and artificial intelligence, are being deployed to manage these hybrid systems with real-time precision.

The transition is not only technical, it is also social and economic. South Africa’s move away from coal must be a just transition, ensuring that workers, communities and industries dependent on coal are not left behind. Former coal plant sites are being repurposed for renewable energy development, but the benefits of these projects need to reach the people most affected by the transition. Engineering solutions must be matched by social and economic inclusion, with job retraining, community engagement and local participation in new projects.

The country is using this energy transition to revitalise its industrial base. New policies aim to grow local manufacturing capacity for solar panels, wind turbine components and battery systems. Special economic zones are attracting investment in clean energy manufacturing, and engineers are involved in designing production facilities, optimising logistics and ensuring quality standards.

Beyond electricity, South Africa is looking to renewables to drive new export industries. Green hydrogen is emerging as a strategic opportunity, with plans to develop electrolyser capacity powered by renewable energy for domestic use and international export.

South Africa is targeting the addition of several gigawatts of renewable capacity each year for the next decade. This will require major investment in technology, skills, infrastructure and coordination. For engineers, the opportunities are vast − from designing and integrating multi-source power systems, to building grid infrastructure, to developing digital tools that manage distributed energy flows.

The shift toward renewable energy in South Africa is a complex, multi-layered undertaking. It’s not just a response to climate change or energy insecurity, it’s also an opportunity to build the country’s energy future in a way that is cleaner, more inclusive and more resilient. Engineers are at the forefront of this transformation, building the foundations of a power system that is fit for the future.

