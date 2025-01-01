Editor's Choice
Harnessing the power of OT networking

August 2025 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

With new technologies emerging almost every day, the industrial landscape is changing fast. Businesses are increasingly embracing IT/OT convergence to stay ahead and capitalise on advantages such as smarter factories and higher efficiency. The engine powering this transformation is OT networking.

This is the all-important wiring that connects everything in an industrial setup. But moving from the old, isolated OT systems to the new, open and interconnected infrastructure is complicated. Whenever a critical network connection fails, it could cost thousands in downtime every minute or put public safety at risk. Taking full advantage of OT networking is no longer optional. This article provides practical insights and guidance to help you navigate these challenges effectively.

Facing the OT security surge

The threat landscape for operational technology has dramatically intensified in recent years. Ransomware groups have increasingly targeted industrial entities, with 65% of manufacturing organisations falling victim to ransomware attacks in 2024 alone. Some attacks have resulted in complete operational shutdowns, causing significant economic damage and disrupting essential services.

Unlike IT environments, OT networks present unique security challenges:

• Operational continuity: In OT, uptime is everything. Security solutions cannot compromise the 24/7 availability demands of industrial processes.

• Legacy systems: Many industrial environments operate decades-old equipment that wasn’t designed with security in mind, making them vulnerable to modern cyber threats.

• Real-time performance: Security measures should not interfere with time-sensitive control communications.

These challenges make conventional IT security approaches inadequate. When evaluating security solutions for OT environments, it’s important to choose solutions that can adapt to the unique operational requirements and risk profiles of industrial networks.

A comprehensive security strategy is your best defense against threats targeting your OT infrastructure. While most modern OT solutions provide security features, looking for OT-tailored solutions that meet the rigorous requirements of internationally recognised security standards such as IEC 62443 can boost the overall security of your network. Other measures such as network segmentation to keep critical equipment isolated from more risk-prone devices, and real-time visibility of your OT network to identify issues and threats quickly, provide an additional layer of security for your operations.

Enhance industrial control and synchronisation with TSN

Beyond security, modern industrial applications are also driving the need for greater precision and synchronisation in OT networks. Picture a manufacturing line where multiple robotic arms must perform coordinated movements with microsecond precision. Traditional Ethernet cannot guarantee the consistent timing required for such synchronised operations. This is where time-sensitive networking (TSN) comes in.

TSN is a set of next-generation IEEE 802.1 networking standards that enable deterministic communication over standard Ethernet infrastructure. In essence, TSN ensures that critical data is always delivered at guaranteed times with minimal latency, even in congested networks. For example, using TSN solutions a home appliance manufacturer achieved better synchronisation between robots, reduced changeover times in production lines, and a significant increase in overall productivity.

Reducing complexity and minimising costs

Designing, deploying and maintaining modern OT networks can be complex and costly. On top of that, OT engineers must deal with harsh environmental conditions, integration complexities and demanding reliability requirements, all while managing costs and planning for future growth.

• Challenging OT environments: Conditions in industrial facilities are often harsh, facing extreme temperatures and high levels of vibration, electromagnetic interference, dust and humidity. Industrial-grade hardware is specifically engineered for these environments. OT network planners should seek out robust hardware solutions that are designed for maximum reliability and uptime, minimising the risk of failures and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

• IT/OT integration complexities: The rapid growth of IT/OT converged applications is introducing countless numbers of sensors and machines into industrial networks, leading to even more data exchanges. However, OT networks often rely on a mix of legacy protocols and newer technologies, creating interoperability issues. If that wasn’t enough, installing new devices in already crowded control cabinets adds another layer of complexity

To ensure optimal flexibility while taking future expansions into account, network planners should prioritise network devices with a smaller form factor that can be easily added to the existing infrastructure. Another important feature to consider is protocol compatibility. Choosing devices with multi-protocol support means easier integration with both legacy and modern industrial equipment.

Lastly, Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities can help streamline device connectivity and power distribution across OT networks. PoE-capable switches can power compatible end devices such as IP cameras or access points. This not only simplifies wiring efforts but also provides additional flexibility when adding more end devices to the network later down the line.

High maintenance costs

Unplanned downtime is any OT engineer’s nightmare. Just a brief unexpected interruption can lead to significant production losses and costly maintenance. Troubleshooting network issues in a complex industrial environment is also often time-consuming and labour-intensive.

To keep operations going 24/7, it’s important to invest in redundancy. Network devices with robust redundancy features such as backup power and embedded redundancy functions to ensure data continuity are the bedrock of any reliable OT network. If something does go wrong, having access to user-friendly centralised management tools also helps engineers quickly identify and troubleshoot network issues from anywhere to keep downtime to an absolute minimum.

Navigating the future of OT networking

The convergence of IT and OT represents a fundamental shift in industrial networking. Therefore, the ability to leverage the full potential of OT networking becomes increasingly critical to operational success. The challenges represent both obstacles and opportunities for forward-thinking organisations. Moxa’s comprehensive futureproof industrial networking portfolio has solutions to help you overcome all your OT challenges, including industrial cybersecurity, real-time communication, network integration and maintenance. With more than three decades of experience in industrial networking, Moxa can be your partner in this journey. Our profound understanding of the OT landscape translates into solutions specifically designed for industrial engineers that meet the operational needs of today and tomorrow.


Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


