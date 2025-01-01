Creating new magnets for electric motors
August 2025
Editor's Choice
Innomotics, a global specialist in electric motors and large drive systems, is coordinating a consortium for a research project on ‘Integrated Product and Process Innovation for Electric Drives’.
The project is hosted under the umbrella of the Werner-von-Siemens Centre for Industry and Science. Other project partners include the Fraunhofer Society, the Technical University of Berlin, Datalyze Solutions, INGWERK and Siemens.
The research aims to develop disruptive approaches and explore the potential of digitalisation in the manufacturing of electric machines. The focus is on increasing power density and enhancing sustainability. The results are intended to make production processes more efficient and to further reduce material and energy consumption without compromising performance. In the first project phase it was demonstrated that permanent magnets can be produced by extruding neodymium-iron-boron metal powder, which could be used in electric drives. This potential will now be further explored. The goal is to create magnets that bring entirely new possibilities to the design of customised, energy-efficient, high-dynamic electric motors.
Robert Schwengber-Walter, consortium spokesperson and project manager for digitalisation and process management at Innomotics said: “As an industrial company, we serve as the connecting element between the partners involved along the value chain. We are convinced that this research will enable the integrated application of novel magnets and digital data structures in the electric drive. This will create a solid foundation for long-term collaboration with our partners and unlock new potential for further optimisation of our portfolio.”
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/innomotics
For more information contact Innomotics, [email protected], www.innomotics.co.za
