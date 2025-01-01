Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

A new chapter in geothermal engineering

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection

Nestled in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, the town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy. In Geretsried, what was once an abandoned gas exploration site is now the centre of a pioneering geothermal project that could set a precedent for clean energy innovation across Europe and beyond.

A town with underground potential

Geretsried is not a large town, but it sits above one of the most promising geothermal reservoirs in Central Europe. In the 1980s, this region was originally surveyed by the oil and gas industry, which drilled several deep wells in the hope of finding commercially viable hydrocarbon reserves. While that effort yielded little success, it left behind an unexpected legacy, a wealth of subsurface data that geothermal engineers could later use to assess the heat and water resources available for energy generation.

The geological formation beneath Geretsried belongs to a sedimentary region stretching across much of southern Germany and into Austria and Switzerland. This basin is particularly well-suited to deep geothermal projects as it contains porous and permeable rock layers that allow hot water to circulate at depths of more than 4000 metres, where temperatures can exceed 140°C.

The evolution of the Geretsried Project

The Geretsried geothermal project, now being developed by Eavor Technologies, represents a cutting-edge approach to harnessing geothermal heat. After earlier attempts by previous developers to tap into hydrothermal resources encountered technical difficulties, Eavor took over the site with a different concept in mind, closed-loop geothermal.

Unlike traditional hydrothermal plants that rely on natural reservoirs of water and permeability, Eavor’s system, called the Eavor-Loop, functions more like a giant underground radiator. It consists of a closed system of horizontal and vertical wells connected to form a continuous loop. A working fluid circulates through this loop, picking up heat from the surrounding rock and transferring it to the surface, without bringing any subsurface fluids or gases into contact with the environment.

This technology sidesteps many of the risks and limitations that have historically constrained geothermal development such as induced seismicity, groundwater contamination and reliance on specific geological conditions. For Geretsried, it’s a second chance, this time with the benefit of data, technology and experience.

Engineering challenges and solutions

Drilling to depths of over 4500 metres presents enormous technical challenges, especially in a looped system that requires precision horizontal drilling, often through hard rock. The boreholes must remain stable under high temperatures and pressures, and they must be accurately aligned to meet at specific junction points underground.

Eavor has applied advanced directional drilling techniques, some of which are adapted from the oil and gas industry, to ensure the integrity of the boreholes. State-of-the-art telemetry systems monitor bit trajectory in real time, allowing for precise steering. In addition, the loop is designed to be self-sustaining. Once initiated, the thermosiphon effect, driven by temperature differences between the downhole and surface, keeps the fluid circulating without requiring pumps, reducing operational costs and complexity. Heat exchangers at the surface capture the thermal energy, which can be used directly for district heating or converted into electricity using binary cycle technology.

If the Eavor-Loop in Geretsried proves successful, it could serve as a model for replication across similar geologies worldwide. Closed-loop geothermal systems are modular and scalable, allowing them to be tailored for both urban and rural settings, from small heating plants to industrial-scale electricity generation.

As of 2025, the Geretsried project is moving into its construction phase with plans to begin full-scale operation. Once operational, it is expected to deliver up to 64 megawatts of thermal energy, enough to supply tens of thousands of homes with carbon-free heat. Moreover, it will do so with minimal environmental footprint and without fracking, water extraction or greenhouse gas emissions.

Geretsried offers more than just a case study. It shows how geology, drilling technology, thermodynamics and environmental stewardship can be made to work together. This is the kind of multidisciplinary thinking that will help tackle the energy challenges of this century.

For more information visit www.thinkgeoenergy.com/eavor-targets-geothermal-power-production-at-gerestried-site-by-1h-2025




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Swiss watchmaking meets hypercar power
Horne Technologies Editor's Choice
The display of Bugatti’s upcoming luxury model, Tourbillon will be something truly special. Instead of a digital version, the driver will see a genuine Swiss timepiece behind the steering wheel.

Read more...
Reinventing the wheel
Editor's Choice
Once a curiosity in the early automotive age, in-wheel motors are now re-emerging with real promise. From electric cars to commercial vehicles and even aircraft, they are on the verge of transforming transportation engineering.

Read more...
Creating new magnets for electric motors
Editor's Choice
Innomotics, a global specialist in electric motors and large drive systems, is coordinating a consortium for a research project on ‘Integrated Product and Process Innovation for Electric Drives’.

Read more...
Sustainability is transforming fluid power
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...
Leading the way to the all-electric mine
ABB South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Decarbonising the mining sector requires more than just new technology. ABB eMine provides a strong portfolio of electrification and automation solutions, consulting, partnerships and technology applications to support mining operations to reduce emissions and achieve operational cost savings and superior efficiency.

Read more...
Speeding up warehouse automation
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Bastian Solutions designs and delivers world-class material handling systems. The company was engaged by a high-end global fashion brand to implement a new warehouse system. Bastian used Rockwell Automation Emulate3D digital twin software to test the system before it was installed and went live.

Read more...
Next-generation homebuilding
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved