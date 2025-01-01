Optimising purification for green hydrogen production

The global drive to limit climate change has placed unprecedented emphasis on reducing carbon emissions across industries. Central to this effort is the transition away from fossil fuels toward sustainable energy sources. Among these, green hydrogen, produced via water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, is emerging as a vital component in the global decarbonisation strategy. Unlike brown, grey or blue hydrogen, which involve fossil fuels and emit greenhouse gases, green hydrogen offers a clean, zero-emission alternative, especially critical for hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, heavy transport and chemical manufacturing.

Meeting the ambitious targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement requires not only scaling up green hydrogen production, but also optimising the entire process to ensure efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness. The Hydrogen Council projects global hydrogen demand to reach 500 million tons annually, necessitating rapid expansion of production capacity. However, challenges such as high upfront costs of electrolysers and stringent hydrogen purity standards demand innovative purification and system management solutions.

Parker Hannifin, a leader in motion and control technologies, plays a pivotal role in this landscape by delivering advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production. The company’s expertise spans the full hydrogen value chain, from feedwater purification to gas drying and pressure control, ensuring that hydrogen meets the highest quality and safety standards.

At the heart of green hydrogen production is water electrolysis, where electricity splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. This process requires ultrapure, demineralised water to prevent damage to the electrolyser stack and maintain efficiency. Even trace impurities can degrade performance or reduce the lifespan of critical components. Parker’s water purification systems combine technologies such as reverse osmosis, electro-deionisation and advanced filtration to deliver consistently high-quality feedwater. Their modular, automated systems minimise operator intervention and provide real-time monitoring to ensure optimal operation.

Beyond feedwater treatment, Parker addresses the ongoing need to maintain water purity within the electrolyser through polishing systems that recycle and purify water recovered during hydrogen and oxygen separation. These systems use high-efficiency resin cartridges and advanced materials to sustain water quality, contributing to long-term system reliability.

Electrolysers, particularly alkaline types, use corrosive potassium hydroxide electrolytes, which can introduce fine particles and contaminants that risk damaging the system. Parker’s XtreamPure series 55X high-flow liquid filters are engineered with large-diameter cartridges to handle high flow rates while reducing maintenance frequency and vessel size. Their patented sealing technology prevents filter bypass and ensures contaminants remain contained, enhancing both efficiency and operational uptime.

The purification of hydrogen and oxygen gases is equally critical. Parker’s range of gas drying, de-oxidation and pressure regulation components ensures that the gases meet purity requirements, preventing issues such as thermal runaway or equipment corrosion. These solutions are designed to be compact, energy-efficient and easily integrated into existing systems.

Green hydrogen’s versatility extends beyond energy production. It serves as a key feedstock for producing e-fuels. These are clean synthetic fuels vital for sectors where electrification is challenging and they support the transition to sustainable industrial processes. Its ability to be stored and transported also makes it an essential tool for balancing renewable energy supply and demand, addressing the intermittency of solar and wind power.

By providing reliable, high-performance purification solutions, Parker enables manufacturers to scale green hydrogen production efficiently while adhering to strict environmental and safety standards. This positions the company as a crucial partner in the global effort to build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

