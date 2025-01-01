Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Ensuring clean and safe water

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Water is a fundamental resource, essential for all life, and it plays a critical role across various industries and their processes. The quality of water is therefore vital, especially in the water and wastewater industry in southern Africa. Effective disinfection methods are required to ensure safe levels of drinking water for human consumption and to ensure that wastewater treatments meet regulatory standards.

Endress+Hauser’s comprehensive range of disinfection sensors are designed to monitor and control disinfectant levels in water treatment processes. These sensors are equipped with the capability to detect and measure disinfectants such as chlorine, total chlorine, free chlorine, ozone and bromine. With disinfection processes set to become increasingly important, the correct sensor for your application is imperative.

The following disinfection sensor technology is offered by Endress+Hauser:

• Memosens CCS50E for chlorine dioxide: Used in the drinking water network, process water, utilities and reverse osmosis plants.

• Memosens CCS51E for free chlorine: Used in the drinking water network, process water, utilities and swimming pools.

• Memosens CCS55E for free bromine: Used in water desalination plants, swimming pools, thermal baths, process water, marine application and fish farming.

• Memosens CCS58E: Used in the water treatment process, wastewater, process water and in pipes.

Endress+Hauser disinfection sensors are equipped with Memosens 2.0 technology where digital data is transmitted electronically, ensuring high accuracy and reliability. The raw, measured values are easily converted into digital signals which are then transferred to a transmitter. This technology eliminates issues previously associated with analogue signal transmission such as interference and risk of signal loss.

The sensors are plug-and-play and are delivered pre-calibrated from the factory. They can be easily connected and commissioned to ensure that the setup is performed seamlessly.

Other features are:

• Efficient process control: They have a quick response time, ensuring that you can swiftly react to changes in your process and ensure efficient process control.

• Ease of maintenance: They store data, including calibration information. This simplifies sensor maintenance and prolongs the calibration intervals.

• Cost-effective operations: Reagents are not required for operation, reducing the overall operating and maintenance costs.

• Robust and reliable: They are designed to operate in harsh environments, including high humidity, extreme temperatures and aggressive chemical conditions.

Municipal water systems

For any municipal water system, maintaining a safe drinking water limit is vital. The Memosens CCS51E is an ideal sensor for this application as it is designed to monitor chlorine levels in the drinking water. This ensures that the chlorine levels are within the stipulated regulatory requirements, thus ensuring the water is safe for human consumption. By ensuring that this process is continuously monitored, any deviations are easily identified, ensuring that corrective actions can be taken as soon as possible. With the high accuracy and performance of the sensors, water treatment operators can have peace of mind knowing that optimal disinfection conditions are met.

Wastewater treatment plants

In wastewater treatment plants, there are strict regulatory requirements that need to be met while still ensuring optimal operational efficiency. Disinfection thus plays an important role in these processes. The Memosens CCS58E ozone sensor can play a part in this by ensuring that ozone levels in the wastewater treatment process are monitored. By ensuring that accurate and real-time data is provided, the disinfectants are dosed optimally, ensuring that efficient process control takes place. With this continuous measurement, chemical usage can be reduced, minimising any environmental impact.

Industrial water reuse

With an ever-increasing focus on sustainability, reusing industrial water has become a critical practice. Endress+Hauser disinfection sensors can be used in industrial water plants to monitor and control the quality of reused water. This ensures that reused water meets the required safety standards and helps to support initiatives for supporting sustainable water management practices. Industrial plants are then able to optimise their water reuse processes, reduce chemical usage and ensure the safety of their water supply. This is particularly important in industries such as food and beverage, where the quality of water is critical to product safety and quality.

As the demand for high quality water continues to grow, so does the need for effective disinfection processes. Endress+Hauser’s disinfection sensors can be relied upon to provide accurate, cost-effective solutions for monitoring disinfection levels. Endress+Hauser is committed to ensuring excellence in measurement processes and disinfection practices, ensuring the water and wastewater industries are able to meet their disinfection needs, thereby contributing to a sustainable and safe water supply for future generations to come.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


