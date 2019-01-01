Editor's Choice
More sustainable tyres

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 News

Continental is integrating even more renewable and recycled materials into its tyre production. While their share averaged 26% percent in 2024, the tyre manufacturer expects this figure to increase by two to three percentage points in 2025. This increase is due to the use of synthetic rubber obtained from renewable or circular oil, polyester made from recycled PET, recycled steel and innovative fillers such as silica from rice husk ash.

“We are systematically increasing the share of renewable and recycled materials in our raw material portfolio. In five years, we aim to surpass the 40% mark,” explains Jorge Almeida, head of Sustainability at Continental Tires in Germany. “To achieve a sustainable mobility, we are constantly searching for even more environmentally friendly materials. After extensive testing, we integrate them into production as quickly as possible. The improvements in sustainability go hand in hand with maintaining the same high safety and performance characteristics that Continental is renowned for.”

Platinum Sustainability rating from EcoVadis

Continental works continuously to advance innovative technologies and sustainable products and services, from procuring sustainable materials to recycling end-of-life tyres. Its focus on conserving natural resources and increasing the use of renewable and recycled materials has been recognised with the highest possible platinum rating for sustainability from EcoVadis, one of the world’s leading sustainability rating providers. Scoring 84 out of 100 points, the company, with its focus on the tyre and supplier industry, is ranked among the top 1% of companies in this industry assessed by EcoVadis in terms of sustainability.

The platinum medal from EcoVadis is an outstanding achievement and reflects Continental’s continuous improvement in sustainability, with the company climbing by 10 points compared with last year’s score of 74 points. EcoVadis assessed Continental’s performance based on environment, ethics, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement, with the company scoring particularly highly in the latter two categories.

“This year’s platinum rating reflects our multifaceted commitment to sustainability. It shows that sustainability is embedded in all our business processes across the globe and throughout the entire value chain,” Almeida says. “Every day and in all areas, we are working intensively on our sustainability ambitions.”

Mass balance-certified materials ensure transparency and traceability

A significant driver of Continental’s transformation towards greater sustainability is the mass balance approach. Mass balance is a chain of custody option in which certified and non-certified materials are physically mixed throughout the value chain but kept separate through verifiable bookkeeping. With it, renewable and recycled raw materials are integrated into existing production processes according to internationally recognised principles. By using the mass balance system, Continental can document and track the exact amount of recycled and renewable materials used, ensuring that the quantity of alternative feedstocks allocated to the product matches the quantity sourced at the start of the production.

The mass balance approach enables Continental to efficiently manage the complexity and use of its raw material portfolio across numerous production sites in different markets, while sustainable materials are accounted for and allocated on a site-specific basis. It also allows Continental to continuously increase the share of more sustainable materials in its tyres, and supports suppliers in ramping up new technologies required for the sustainability transformation. Continental has had this process certified by ISCC Plus, an internationally recognised certification scheme. Mass balance-certified materials introduced include synthetic rubber as well as carbon blacks derived from bio-based, bio-circular or circular raw materials.

Responsibly sourced natural rubber, recycled steel and PET bottles

A key component of tyres is natural rubber, which is traditionally obtained from rubber trees. For Continental, this represents a sustainable production material if cultivated and procured in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner. To ensure this, the tyre manufacturer pursues a holistic approach that includes innovative technologies, digitalisation, local involvement in rubber cultivation and systematic risk mapping.

In tyre production, textile fabrics made from various types of polyester are also used to increase the strength and durability of tyres. It is crucial that these fabrics also remain dimensionally stable under heavy loads and at high temperatures, thus ensuring safety at all driving speeds. Here, Continental uses recycled plastics obtained using its specially developed ContiRe.Tex technology, in which recycled PET bottles are processed without requiring any intermediate chemical steps. This innovative material has already been used in Continental’s tyre production since 2022 and is highly stable. Due to its rupture strength, toughness and thermal stability, it is particularly well suited for use in tyres.

Continental is also steadily replacing conventional steel and silica with more sustainable alternatives. The tyre manufacturer is increasingly using recycled steel from scrap metal for components such as bead cores and casing reinforcements. The filler silica – which is partly responsible for grip, particularly low rolling resistance and high mileage – is now not only being produced from quartz sand, but also from the ashes of rice husks. Rice husks are a by-product of rice production that cannot be used in food products or as animal feed.

Adhesive systems and additives are also being replaced by more sustainable alternatives. Since 2019, Continental has been using a proprietary, innovative textile coating named COKOON instead of conventional substances like formaldehyde and resorcinol to bond textile components and rubber compounds in a high-performance and environmentally friendly way. During vulcanisation, raw rubber is transformed into flexible and elastic rubber. To prevent oxygen or heat from altering the tyre properties during this process, certain additives are needed in the tyre compound. Here again, Continental is employing ever more sustainable solutions derived from renewable raw materials or recycled materials.

Ongoing research into more sustainable products

Continental is working to promote innovative technologies and sustainable solutions throughout its value chain – from the procurement of more sustainable materials to the recycling of end-of-life tyres. “We have developed a comprehensive portfolio of diverse, more sustainable materials and are continuously integrating them into all our products after extensive testing. In doing so, we ensure that there is no compromise in safety or performance. With this portfolio, we are getting closer and closer to our ambitious, long-term sustainability goals,” concludes Almeida.

For more information contact Jiminy Bosman, Continental Tyre SA, +27 41 406 5640, [email protected], www.continental-tyres.co.za




