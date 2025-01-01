Sustainability is transforming fluid power

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives Motion Control & Drives

Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. Hydraulics and pneumatics, long valued for their reliability and performance, are now under pressure from electrification in order to meet environmental and economic goals. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.

A recent industry survey found that nearly 80% of engineers report sustainability as a key factor influencing how they design and use hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Whether through energy savings, lifecycle extension or reduction of emissions, fluid power is undergoing a transformation. However, the goal is not just to become greener, it’s also about achieving better performance and return on investment through greater efficiency.

Efficiency is a key design objective

Efficiency is becoming an important feature of modern fluid power systems. It goes beyond simply reducing energy use; it includes system design, component selection and even supply chain and reliability strategies. If something is running more, then it’s going to be reliable, and with reliability comes less downtime and improved operational efficiency.

System-wide thinking such as reducing component count can also significantly enhance efficiency. For example, Regal Rexnord redesigned a winch for a marine vessel with fewer parts, leading to lower maintenance needs and reduced fuel consumption, all by challenging legacy design assumptions.

Reducing energy waste through smarter systems

One major target of sustainability initiatives is hydraulic system efficiency. Traditional designs often suffer from significant energy losses. To address this, manufacturers are moving toward electronically controlled variable displacement pumps and electro-hydraulic proportional valves that adjust flow and pressure based on real-time demand.

Bosch Rexroth, for example, redesigned its industrial hydraulic pumps with load-sensing and pressure-compensated features, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%. These technologies help users cut fuel usage while maintaining power output, showing how energy efficiency translates directly into cost savings.

Pneumatic systems are also seeing efficiency improvements. Festo introduced a module for monitoring and regulating compressed air consumption in real time. Installed in factory automation lines, it reduced air loss and enabled predictive maintenance, resulting in annual energy savings of several hundred megawatt-hours per facility.

Minimising friction and leakage

Reducing system losses through friction and leaks is another key area of focus. John Deere has implemented leak-free designs with quick-connect fittings and enclosed valve assemblies across its agricultural equipment line. As a result, warranty claims related to fluid loss dropped by over 50%, while maintenance intervals were extended.

Schaeffler’s X-life bearings, which feature friction-optimised designs, are another example of this trend. These bearings, used in hydraulic pumps and motors in a wheel loader, helped reduce the energy demand of the machine from 140 to 131 kW, cutting operating costs and emissions while increasing performance.

Lifecycle thinking and efficient component design

Parker Hannifin is also introducing cradle-to-grave product strategies. Its modular power units allow replacement of individual parts such as pumps and motors without replacing the entire assembly. This approach cuts waste by as much as 60% and simplifies maintenance logistics.

Eaton introduced a regenerative hydraulic system for mobile machinery that captures and reuses energy from lowering or braking motions, similar to regenerative braking in electric vehicles. Field data showed fuel savings of up to 25% and a marked improvement in system cooling requirements.

Optimisation and monitoring at the system level

While efficient components are vital, the biggest gains often come at the system level. Danfoss Power Solutions says that its H1 Series hydraulic motors already offer 95% peak efficiency, leaving little room for improvement at the component level. Instead, the next phase of efficiency gains lies in smarter system architecture. The company has developed a digital displacement pump that optimises energy use in real time, especially when paired with an equally optimised full system.

An increasingly important feature of these systems is sensor data. Monitoring pneumatic and hydraulic performance allows early detection of efficiency losses, enabling proactive maintenance and ensuring systems operate at peak performance.

Biodegradable hydraulic fluids

Some manufacturers are also turning to biodegradable hydraulic fluids to reduce environmental impact, particularly in applications where leaks could contaminate soil or waterways. The latest generation of these fluids is formulated to meet both stringent environmental standards and demanding performance requirements, such as thermal stability and compatibility with seals. For example, igus has developed bio-based lubrication solutions aimed at reducing the pollution risk in food production and outdoor automation environments.

Electrification, hydrogen and future trends

As electrification spreads across industrial and mobile machinery, fluid power systems must become more efficient to conserve battery power. Volvo Construction Equipment partnered with Danfoss Power Solutions to develop an electronically controlled valve platform with high efficiency that uses 35% less power to support compact, fully electric machines like battery-powered excavators and handlers.

Bosch Rexroth is also investing in hydrogen-ready technologies. The company adapted its A4VZA axial piston pump for hydrogen compression, an innovation that supports clean energy storage while maintaining efficient, low-emission operation.

Efficiency and sustainability go together

Fluid power companies worldwide are proving that performance gains and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. Whether through smarter design, advanced materials, predictive monitoring or system-level thinking, technologies are evolving to meet the challenges of a greener, more cost-conscious world. As regulatory pressure grows and customers demand greater transparency, efficiency will not just be a desirable trait but a strategic necessity.

For more information visit Energy Central at www.tinyurl.com/32w2t4fz





