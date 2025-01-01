Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Sustainability is transforming fluid power

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives

Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. Hydraulics and pneumatics, long valued for their reliability and performance, are now under pressure from electrification in order to meet environmental and economic goals. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.

A recent industry survey found that nearly 80% of engineers report sustainability as a key factor influencing how they design and use hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Whether through energy savings, lifecycle extension or reduction of emissions, fluid power is undergoing a transformation. However, the goal is not just to become greener, it’s also about achieving better performance and return on investment through greater efficiency.

Efficiency is a key design objective

Efficiency is becoming an important feature of modern fluid power systems. It goes beyond simply reducing energy use; it includes system design, component selection and even supply chain and reliability strategies. If something is running more, then it’s going to be reliable, and with reliability comes less downtime and improved operational efficiency.

System-wide thinking such as reducing component count can also significantly enhance efficiency. For example, Regal Rexnord redesigned a winch for a marine vessel with fewer parts, leading to lower maintenance needs and reduced fuel consumption, all by challenging legacy design assumptions.

Reducing energy waste through smarter systems

One major target of sustainability initiatives is hydraulic system efficiency. Traditional designs often suffer from significant energy losses. To address this, manufacturers are moving toward electronically controlled variable displacement pumps and electro-hydraulic proportional valves that adjust flow and pressure based on real-time demand.

Bosch Rexroth, for example, redesigned its industrial hydraulic pumps with load-sensing and pressure-compensated features, reducing energy consumption by up to 40%. These technologies help users cut fuel usage while maintaining power output, showing how energy efficiency translates directly into cost savings.

Pneumatic systems are also seeing efficiency improvements. Festo introduced a module for monitoring and regulating compressed air consumption in real time. Installed in factory automation lines, it reduced air loss and enabled predictive maintenance, resulting in annual energy savings of several hundred megawatt-hours per facility.

Minimising friction and leakage

Reducing system losses through friction and leaks is another key area of focus. John Deere has implemented leak-free designs with quick-connect fittings and enclosed valve assemblies across its agricultural equipment line. As a result, warranty claims related to fluid loss dropped by over 50%, while maintenance intervals were extended.

Schaeffler’s X-life bearings, which feature friction-optimised designs, are another example of this trend. These bearings, used in hydraulic pumps and motors in a wheel loader, helped reduce the energy demand of the machine from 140 to 131 kW, cutting operating costs and emissions while increasing performance.

Lifecycle thinking and efficient component design

Parker Hannifin is also introducing cradle-to-grave product strategies. Its modular power units allow replacement of individual parts such as pumps and motors without replacing the entire assembly. This approach cuts waste by as much as 60% and simplifies maintenance logistics.

Eaton introduced a regenerative hydraulic system for mobile machinery that captures and reuses energy from lowering or braking motions, similar to regenerative braking in electric vehicles. Field data showed fuel savings of up to 25% and a marked improvement in system cooling requirements.

Optimisation and monitoring at the system level

While efficient components are vital, the biggest gains often come at the system level. Danfoss Power Solutions says that its H1 Series hydraulic motors already offer 95% peak efficiency, leaving little room for improvement at the component level. Instead, the next phase of efficiency gains lies in smarter system architecture. The company has developed a digital displacement pump that optimises energy use in real time, especially when paired with an equally optimised full system.

An increasingly important feature of these systems is sensor data. Monitoring pneumatic and hydraulic performance allows early detection of efficiency losses, enabling proactive maintenance and ensuring systems operate at peak performance.

Biodegradable hydraulic fluids

Some manufacturers are also turning to biodegradable hydraulic fluids to reduce environmental impact, particularly in applications where leaks could contaminate soil or waterways. The latest generation of these fluids is formulated to meet both stringent environmental standards and demanding performance requirements, such as thermal stability and compatibility with seals. For example, igus has developed bio-based lubrication solutions aimed at reducing the pollution risk in food production and outdoor automation environments.

Electrification, hydrogen and future trends

As electrification spreads across industrial and mobile machinery, fluid power systems must become more efficient to conserve battery power. Volvo Construction Equipment partnered with Danfoss Power Solutions to develop an electronically controlled valve platform with high efficiency that uses 35% less power to support compact, fully electric machines like battery-powered excavators and handlers.

Bosch Rexroth is also investing in hydrogen-ready technologies. The company adapted its A4VZA axial piston pump for hydrogen compression, an innovation that supports clean energy storage while maintaining efficient, low-emission operation.

Efficiency and sustainability go together

Fluid power companies worldwide are proving that performance gains and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. Whether through smarter design, advanced materials, predictive monitoring or system-level thinking, technologies are evolving to meet the challenges of a greener, more cost-conscious world. As regulatory pressure grows and customers demand greater transparency, efficiency will not just be a desirable trait but a strategic necessity.

For more information visit Energy Central at www.tinyurl.com/32w2t4fz




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Swiss watchmaking meets hypercar power
Horne Technologies Editor's Choice
The display of Bugatti’s upcoming luxury model, Tourbillon will be something truly special. Instead of a digital version, the driver will see a genuine Swiss timepiece behind the steering wheel.

Read more...
Reinventing the wheel
Editor's Choice
Once a curiosity in the early automotive age, in-wheel motors are now re-emerging with real promise. From electric cars to commercial vehicles and even aircraft, they are on the verge of transforming transportation engineering.

Read more...
Creating new magnets for electric motors
Editor's Choice
Innomotics, a global specialist in electric motors and large drive systems, is coordinating a consortium for a research project on ‘Integrated Product and Process Innovation for Electric Drives’.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...
Leading the way to the all-electric mine
ABB South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Decarbonising the mining sector requires more than just new technology. ABB eMine provides a strong portfolio of electrification and automation solutions, consulting, partnerships and technology applications to support mining operations to reduce emissions and achieve operational cost savings and superior efficiency.

Read more...
Speeding up warehouse automation
Rockwell Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Bastian Solutions designs and delivers world-class material handling systems. The company was engaged by a high-end global fashion brand to implement a new warehouse system. Bastian used Rockwell Automation Emulate3D digital twin software to test the system before it was installed and went live.

Read more...
Next-generation homebuilding
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved