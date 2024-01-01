RS South Africa highlights innovation at Mining and Technical Exhibitions

August 2025 News

RS South Africa recently showcased its cutting-edge technologies and engineering expertise at Mining and Technical Exhibitions (MTE) in Hotazel and Kathu in the Northern Cape, and Steelpoort in Limpopo.



Erick Wessels, sales director at RS South Africa.

Hotazel, Kathu, and Steelpoort are vital nodes in South Africa’s mining landscape. Hotazel in the Northern Cape, is home to 80% of the world’s known manganese ore bodies. Kathu is known as the iron ore capital of the region, hosting major operations such as Sishen, Khumani and Sedibeng. Steelpoort is surrounded by numerous chrome and platinum mining operations, including Samancor Chrome’s extensive network of mines, beneficiation plants and tailings retreatment facilities. Together, these towns form the backbone of South Africa’s mineral wealth, each playing a strategic role in the global supply chain for critical resources.

At each MTE stop, the RS team demonstrated its commitment to powering productivity, safety and innovation in demanding environments by providing hands-on access to the latest industrial technologies and expert-driven insights tailored to the challenges of the local mining and engineering sectors. RS understands that each mining site has its unique set of conditions, whether it’s the extreme heat and dust of the Northern Cape or the vibration-intense environments of chrome processing facilities in Limpopo.

The company’s participation in the MTEs is not just about showcasing hardware; it’s about sharing smart, connected and efficient solutions that support long-term operational goals such as predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, workforce safety and automation readiness.

Through live product demos and technical discussions, the RS team helped visitors explore how to leverage integrated technologies to reduce downtime, extend equipment life and meet growing sustainability requirements. This hands-on, solutions-oriented approach reaffirms RS’s role as a trusted partner in mining innovation, helping companies transition into more resilient, data-driven and digitally connected operations.

“Our role goes beyond supplying components, we support our customers with the knowledge, tools and technologies they need to build smarter, safer and more efficient operations,” says Erick Wessels, sales director at RS South Africa. “Whether it’s enabling predictive maintenance or streamlining procurement through digital solutions, RS is committed to being a true partner in driving sustainable mining innovation.”

RS South Africa’s exhibit featured a wide array of critical solutions that included:

• Test and measurement equipment (Fluke, Megger)

• Automation and control gear

• Electrical connectors, cables, and wiring solutions

• Pneumatics, hydraulics, and power transmission products

• Industrial hand tools (DeWalt, Wera)

• Personal protective equipment (3M, Ansell)

• Machine safety and electrification technologies (Siemens, Schneider Electric, Eaton)

Visitors could also explore RS South Africa’s own brand, RS PRO, comprising over 90 000 value-driven products across multiple industrial technologies. With a digital catalogue of more than 800 000 products from 2500 global suppliers, RS offers easy online ordering and fast delivery across South Africa, helping mining and industrial customers minimise downtime and optimise operations.

