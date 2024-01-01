From the editor's desk: Turning the tide



Kim Roberts, Editor

Welcome to our Technews Industry Guide on Sustainable Manufacturing. This is my third one, and much has changed. Two years ago we were in Stage 6 loadshedding, and government policies were preventing private sector players from taking matters into their own hands. It was a worrying time.

Our energy scene is now going through a quiet, but substantial transformation, as some of our articles show. Solar and wind projects are scaling up across the country, energy storage is being tested in real applications, and independent power producers are gaining ground. Government has opened the door for private generation, and industry is responding. Municipalities, mines, farms and many other industries are generating their own power − necessity is the mother of invention. The foundations are also being laid for green hydrogen projects, as we show in some of our features. We’re at last seeing progress towards a more modern, decentralised and diverse energy environment. The bottleneck now is transmission and some progress is being made here, although not nearly enough as yet.

But while this transition is gaining momentum, a new challenge is emerging − water. In South Africa, energy and water are closely connected. Coal-fired power plants still supply around 80% of our electricity, but are among the largest consumers of water. They require massive volumes for steam generation and cooling. Even the new clean energy technologies are affected. Green hydrogen production, battery manufacturing and biomass fuels also need huge amounts of water.

We are a water-scarce country. Droughts are becoming more frequent and severe, and municipal water infrastructure is often in disrepair. Agriculture, mining, domestic and energy sectors are increasingly competing for the same shrinking resource. Unlike electricity, the early warning signs for water aren’t dramatic. There are no scheduled outages or flickering lights; but we’re heading for a water crunch, and the businesses that start preparing now will be the ones that are best equipped to thrive in the years ahead.

We still have a major advantage, water is relatively cheap right now. While this might seem like a good thing, low water prices have led to complacency. In contrast to electricity, where rising tariffs have led to a boom in solar, batteries and backup systems, we still take water for granted. Leaking taps, inefficient processes and opportunities for recycling are ignored because there’s no financial pain.

But this mindset is starting to shift. Companies are realising that water security means business security, and there’s a window of opportunity. With prices low and supply mostly stable, they have the chance to invest in water-saving technologies, overhaul inefficient systems and build water resilience before costs rise or supply becomes unreliable. There are other signs of awareness. Eskom’s shift from wet-cooled to dry-cooled technologies in its newer coal plants was an early recognition of this issue. Green hydrogen pilot projects are being paired with desalination systems, although at a high cost. Still, South Africa’s energy planning does not yet have water at the centre of its decision making.

The solutions aren’t complicated or expensive. There’s no need to wait for costly technology or government intervention. The most effective changes are simple and within reach. Fixing leaks and upgrading old fixtures can deliver immediate savings. Installing low-flow plumbing can reduce consumption with minimal disruption. Harvesting rainwater and using grey water for cleaning, irrigation and industrial processes creates additional supplies without demand on the municipal system.

These simple measures may not save huge amounts of money in the short term, but they can build long-term protection against tariff increases, restrictions and supply interruptions. In industries where water is essential − like food and beverage, agriculture, mining and manufacturing − this kind of planning could mean the difference between resilience and shutdown. The key is to start before cost pressures and supply disruptions force a reactive scramble. By investing in water resilience now, companies can protect themselves from future price hikes, regulatory restrictions and unexpected service interruptions.

There’s a parallel with our energy crisis. When power outages escalated, solar panels and generators suddenly became essential assets, not optional extras. But many businesses waited too long to act, and by the time demand surged, prices had climbed, lead times had lengthened, and skilled installers were scarce. We’re at that same point now with water. We have been warned, but disruption hasn’t yet happened. Water may be affordable today, but the real cost won’t be in a municipal bill, but in the consequences, and what we will lose if we don’t prepare.

I don’t know about you, but if I had to choose between water and power during an outage I would go for water.

Credit(s)

Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)





