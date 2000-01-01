Xylem Africa wins gold for safety
August 2025
News
Xylem Africa, the continent’s leading vendor for pure water solutions and innovations, has been awarded the Gold Award for health and safety performance by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), the world’s largest health and safety programme. The RoSPA Award recognises organisations that demonstrate an ongoing commitment to high safety standards. The award is a clear reflection of Xylem’s vigilant and accountable safety culture, where care is front and centre.
“At Xylem, safety is the foundation of everything we do. Creating a safe environment is what allows us to deliver with excellence every day. Today, I’m proud to recognise our Water Solutions and Service team for their outstanding achievements in safety performance. Safety is not a milestone, it’s a mindset,” said Chetan Mistry, Xylem Africa’s strategy and marketing manager.
Sponsored by the UK’s National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK. It receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry. Now in its 69th year, the awards receive almost 2000 entries annually from over 50 countries, covering more than seven million employees. Xylem Africa’s engineering, workshop and storage facilities once again demonstrated their safety standards and culture to the satisfaction of the RoSPA judges.
Recognising excellence in health and safety reinforces a culture of care, accountability and continuous improvement. These awards serve as a powerful reminder that employee safety and wellbeing transcend borders and drive sustainable success and resilience,” said Dee Arp, RoSPA chief quality officer and the head judge of the RoSPA Awards.
For more information contact Xylem, +27 11 966 9300, [email protected], www.xylem.com/en-za/
