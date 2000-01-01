Innovation without borders

August 2025 News

The World Economic Forum has announced the 2025 cohort of its Technology Pioneers community, a group of 100 early-stage companies from 28 countries driving innovation across industries and borders. Now in its 25th year, the programme celebrates its strongest cohort yet, marked by broader geographical representation, greater diversity beyond Silicon Valley and the rise of more ambitious frontier technologies.

Reflecting wider shifts in the innovation landscape, many of the companies spotlighted are using artificial intelligence to reach greater scale and sophistication with fewer resources. Several are venturing into less explored frontiers, from asteroid mining and flying electric taxis to leveraging satellite imagery to transform agriculture and harnessing energy from supernova explosions to locate critical minerals beneath the Earth’s surface.

The geography of innovation is also evolving. While the United States remains the top contributor to the community, Europe’s share has surged to 28% – up from 20% last year – reflecting the rise of strong tech ecosystems across the region. China and India are also emerging as major tech innovation hubs.

“There has never been a more exciting time to dive headfirst into tech innovation. But no one gets far alone – you need a community to move your mission forward,” said Verena Kuhn, head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the Technology Pioneers programme. Since its inception in 2000, the community has championed early-stage innovation and recognised more than 1200 companies, many of which have gone on to reshape industries worldwide. Alumni include household names such as Google, PayPal, Dropbox and SoundCloud, underscoring the community’s role as a launchpad for ideas and impact.

The 2025 cohort stands out for its concentration of companies developing breakthrough technologies to address pressing global challenges. These include advanced robotics, customisable space launch services, micro nuclear reactors and more accessible quantum computing applications. These pioneers will contribute cutting-edge insights to the forum initiatives over a two-year engagement programme.

The 2025 Technology Pioneers include:

Ideon Technologies, Canada: Harnessing the energy from supernova explosions in space to image deep beneath the Earth’s surface, transforming how mining companies recover critical minerals.

Miru, Canada: Developing dynamic electrochromic windows that deliver high functionality, experience and energy efficiency for the automotive, transportation and architectural sectors.

HiNa Battery, China: Producing more sustainable, high-performance, low-cost sodium-ion batteries.

Lightstandard, China: Making large language model computing faster and more energy-efficient with photonic computing.

Arcadia eFuels, Denmark: Developing and deploying technology to produce electro-sustainable aviation and diesel fuels using renewable electricity, seawater and captured CO 2 .

Ascendance Flight Technologies, France: Decarbonising aviation with a hybrid electric propulsion system and hybrid vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Beyond Aero, France: Building the first electric business aircraft powered by hydrogen propulsion as a sustainable alternative to traditional business jets.

Jimmy, France: Developing a micro nuclear reactor to provide carbon-free, competitive heat for industrial processes.

Quobly, France: Making scalable, cost-competitive, large-scale quantum computers.

Sweetch Energy, France: Enabling osmotic power generation by harnessing the salinity gradient between freshwater and seawater.

eleQtron, Germany: Developing quantum computers by leveraging trapped-ion technology.

CynLr, India: Building robots with intuitive vision, enabling manufacturers and logistics providers to build fully automated factories.

Exponent Energy, India: Making 15-minute rapid charging for electric vehicles affordable and scalable through an innovative battery management system, charging algorithms, thermal management and a charging network.

The ePlane Co, India: Developing flying electric taxis designed for intra-city transportation.

LightSolver, Israel: Building a photonic supercomputer by harnessing the power of coupled lasers.

ZutaCore, Israel: Developing waterless direct-to-chip liquid cooling for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data centres.

Hylium Industries, Korea: Providing safe and innovative liquid hydrogen solutions for carbon-free mobility.

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, Spain: Developing brain-computer interfaces to treat neurological disorders.

Oxford Ionics, UK: Building high-performance quantum computers using trapped-ion technology.

AstroForge, USA: Making critical minerals more accessible to humanity by mining asteroids.

Hertha Metals, USA: Developing technology to decarbonise primary steel production.

For more information visit initiatives.weforum.org/technology-pioneers/home






