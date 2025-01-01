Redefining motion control with Festo’s vision for seamless and intelligent automation

The quest for precision, flexibility and efficiency continues to shape the future of industrial automation and Festo, as a long-standing leader in automation technology, stands firmly at the forefront of this movement, driving innovation and setting the benchmark for excellence. With a clear mission to advance motion control, Festo is transforming how industries approach automation by breaking down technological boundaries and delivering integrated, intelligent solutions. Central to this mission is a portfolio of cutting-edge products, including the EMMT-AS and EMMT-EC servo motors, the CMMT-AS and CMMT-ST servo drives and the newly launched Festo AX control CEPE, that together redefine the possibilities of motion control.

EMMT-AS and EMMT-EC servo motors

Festo’s commitment to motion control begins with its range of servo motors, designed to provide compactness without compromising power and precision. The EMMT-AS servo motor exemplifies this balance by offering high torque density in a small footprint, making it ideal for applications where space is at a premium but performance cannot be sacrificed. Its smooth and precise operation supports a wide array of automation tasks, from delicate assembly to dynamic handling systems. The motor features low inertia, enabling rapid acceleration and deceleration, which in turn allows for highly dynamic motion profiles and improved cycle times. Additionally, its low vibration and noise levels contribute to quieter, more efficient machine operation.

Complementing this, the EMMT-EC servo motor introduces enhanced energy efficiency and integrated electronics, further optimising performance while reducing energy consumption. The integrated power electronics simplify installation and reduce wiring complexity, speeding up commissioning and minimising potential points of failure. This motor’s robust design ensures reliability across demanding industrial environments, with excellent thermal management and protection against dust and moisture, showcasing Festo’s dedication to durable and sustainable solutions. Together, these servo motors offer flexible mounting options, a range of feedback systems for precise control and compatibility with Festo’s comprehensive motion control ecosystem, allowing customers to tailor solutions to their specific automation requirements.

CMMT-AS and CMMT-ST servo drives

Driving these motors with precision and adaptability are Festo’s CMMT-AS and CMMT-ST servo drives, each tailored to meet diverse automation needs. The CMMT-AS servo drive provides a compact, all-in-one solution with an integrated controller, enabling precise control of position, speed and torque critical for demanding applications. Its advanced control algorithms provide smooth and dynamic motion, while built-in safety functions support safe operation in collaborative environments. The drive’s compatibility with multiple communication protocols, including PROFINET, EtherCAT and EtherNetIP, ensures seamless integration into a wide range of automation systems. Additionally, its energy-saving features, such as regenerative braking and optimised power management, contribute to reduced energy consumption and lower operational costs. The compact design facilitates space-saving installation, making it ideal for machines with limited space or requiring distributed control.

In contrast, the CMMT-ST servo drive is engineered for more complex, modular automation architectures. Its scalable and modular design supports decentralised control and easy expansion, allowing manufacturers to build flexible systems that can grow and adapt alongside evolving production demands. The CMMT-ST provides high performance with multi-axis synchronisation capabilities, enabling coordinated motion across multiple drives for complex machine operations. It also offers extensive diagnostic functions and real-time monitoring, empowering predictive maintenance and minimising downtime.

Both drives feature user-friendly configuration software that simplifies commissioning and troubleshooting, reducing engineering effort and accelerating time to market. Emphasising robustness and reliability, the CMMT-AS and CMMT-ST drives are designed to withstand harsh industrial environments, ensuring consistent performance and longevity. Together, these servo drives embody Festo’s commitment to energy efficiency, operational excellence and flexible automation solutions that maximise productivity while minimising costs.

Meet the Festo AX control CEPE, the brain of modern automation

At the heart of Festo’s motion control evolution lies the newly-introduced Festo AX control CEPE, a powerful and intelligent solution that orchestrates multi-axis coordination with remarkable precision. This controller embodies the future of automation by managing multiple servo drives and motors simultaneously, enabling smooth and synchronised motion across entire production lines. This multi-axis coordination is enhanced by intelligent control algorithms that incorporate adaptive and predictive strategies to optimise performance, reduce cycle times and improve process reliability.

Seamlessly integrating into modern industrial environments, the CEPE supports open communication interfaces such as PROFINET and EtherCAT, allowing effortless connection with existing Industry 4.0 architectures and higher-level control systems. Its user-friendly configuration and diagnostic tools simplify commissioning, real-time monitoring and troubleshooting, effectively minimising downtime and maintenance costs. Designed with scalability and flexibility in mind, the CEPE controller adapts to a wide range of machine sizes and complexities, supporting modular expansion and the easy integration of additional axes or functions. Moreover, advanced power management features ensure energy-efficient operation, reflecting Festo’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible automation.

The CEPE motion controller is a game changer for manufacturers seeking to boost productivity, quality and flexibility across various industries. It facilitates smart factory integration by enabling seamless data exchange and interoperability within connected production environments. By improving accuracy and repeatability, the controller supports enhanced machine performance, which is critical for high-precision manufacturing. Additionally, it simplifies engineering and commissioning processes, thereby reducing time to market and accelerating the deployment of new machines and processes. Designed with futureproof capabilities, the CEPE motion controller also supports the incorporation of emerging technologies such as AI-driven analytics and predictive maintenance, ensuring that automation systems remain adaptable and competitive in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Festo’s motion control product range forms a cohesive ecosystem that speaks directly to Festo’s mission of moving towards intelligent, seamless motion control. The EMMT motors provide the foundational power and precision; the CMMT servo drives offer flexible, efficient control; and the Festo AX control CEPE delivers centralised, intelligent orchestration. This integrated approach enables manufacturers to overcome traditional technological boundaries, achieving higher productivity, improved product quality and greater operational flexibility.

Festo’s journey into advanced motion control is not just about introducing new products; it’s about embracing a new era of innovation. It’s about enabling customers and partners to build smarter, more responsive and energy-efficient automation systems. By combining innovative hardware with intelligent control, Festo empowers industries to embrace the full potential of digitalisation and Industry 4.0. As automation demands continue to grow in complexity and scale, Festo’s motion control solutions are well equipped to meet these challenges, driving sustainable growth and a competitive advantage for its customers worldwide.

This portfolio exemplifies the company’s dedication to innovation, integration and sustainability, key pillars that support its vision of transforming automation into a seamless and boundary-free industry. For customers and partners seeking to elevate their automation strategies, Festo’s motion control ecosystem offers a future-ready foundation that delivers precision, flexibility and efficiency at every step.

