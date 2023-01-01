Women in Mining: Sibongile Thobakgale

August 2025 News

Mining has long been regarded a male-dominated industry. For example, in South Africa and many other countries, women were legally prohibited from working underground until the 1990s. Fast-forward to 2025 and women like Sibongile Thobakgale, key account manager for strategic mining, minerals and metals (MMM), Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, are breaking ground in this all-important segment. With a background that spans coal, gold and diamond mines and now a key role in supporting innovation and sustainability in the sector, Sibongile undoubtedly offers first-hand experience in this rugged industry that is going through some exciting change.



Sibongile Thobakgale.

Question: What inspired you to enter the mining industry and how did your journey begin?

Thobakgale: My journey started with a fascination for aircraft, believe it or not. I was in Grade 8 and a close friend and I began exploring careers in engineering. That led me to process instrumentation and electrical engineering. I was often the only woman in my class, let alone a black woman, and later in the field.

It was tough, but I completed my studies and landed my first role at a coal mine. From there, I worked across coal, diamond and gold mining operations as an instrumentation technician. That hands-on experience laid the foundation for everything I do today.

Question: How has that on-the-ground mining experience shaped your role now at Schneider Electric?

Thobakgale: This journey has instilled in me discipline, consistency, emotional resilience and a growth mindset. I have learned that my daily intentional choices have led me to where I am now. It also has shaped me to be wiser, not smarter, because smart gets you in the room, but being wise keeps you in the room.

At Schneider Electric, I bring this same mindset to everything I do. I don’t rely on motivation to take action, I show up every day, driven by discipline and consistency, knowing they are the foundation of lasting success.

Question: What project or achievement in your career are you most proud of?

Thobakgale: There are two that stand out. First, commissioning the Columbus Stainless Steel plant in Middelburg was my first major commissioning job and we succeeded against tough odds, working 16-hour shifts.

Second, in my sales role at a previous company, I led a pilot project that turned into a full-scale, multi-unit deployment. I worked around the clock, even sleeping in the office to get the tender in on time. It ended up being one of the biggest projects I’ve ever handled. That taught me that commitment and ownership can deliver amazing results.

Question: As a woman in mining and now in the digital industrial space, what do you feel women bring differently to the industry?

Thobakgale: As a woman, I take pride in bringing empathy, emotional intelligence and the ability to uplift those around me. In my current role, I regularly engage with various business units and stakeholders. When customers express dissatisfaction it’s my responsibility to uncover the root cause, not just from their point of view, but also through the lens of internal teams.

We collaborate to resolve the issue and ensure it doesn’t recur. I believe the way I approach these challenges, with both emotional awareness and authenticity, plays a vital role in building trust. I’m committed to cultivating a space where people feel heard, safe and empowered to speak up. For me, it’s not just about making an impression; it’s about making a meaningful difference.

Question: Do you believe mentorship is important – and are you involved in it?

Thobakgale: Mentorship is essential, particularly for women stepping into traditionally male-dominated spaces. Early in my journey, I didn’t have a formal mentor, but I was lucky to cross paths with professors and colleagues who challenged my thinking and encouraged me to lead with confidence. One mentor’s words still stay with me: “Never compromise self-respect for validation. The moment you depend on someone’s approval to feel secure, you begin to trade away your peace.”

Today, I’m involved in mentorship at my church and other platforms; having both a mentor and a coach is key, as each plays a different role in your development. Therefore, someone who teaches you the ropes and helps you understand yourself is key to long-term growth.

Question: Looking to the future, what excites you most about the mining industry, particularly with sustainability in mind?

Thobakgale: Mining is evolving rapidly with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. I’m excited about how digital technologies, green mining practices and energy efficiency are shaping safer, smarter operations.

That’s where Schneider Electric plays a huge role, we’re aligned with the global move towards for decarbonisation, digitisation and safer workplaces. It’s encouraging to be part of a company that’s not only talking about sustainability but actively enabling it across industries, including mining.





