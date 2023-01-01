BMG backs emerging driver talent in South African motorsport

BMG has reaffirmed its commitment to local talent development through its sponsorship of Karabo Malemela, a driver on the Pablo Clark Racing Development Company’s motorsport development programme. This is in conjunction with Liqui Moly, key suppliers to BMG of additives, oils and lubricants. At 23 years, Malelema is quickly emerging as a notable figure in South African circuit racing. The partnership extends beyond financial backing and includes mentorship, training and technical insight.
“Karabo represents the kind of talent South African motorsport needs more of − he is technically capable, disciplined and committed to improving,” says business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Malemela’s rise through the ranks is a testament to what can be achieved when talent is matched with structured opportunity and the right support. BMG’s investment in his development reinforces the company’s belief in enabling young South Africans to excel in arenas that demand both skill and resilience.”
The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between grassroots motorsport interest and structured, high-level competition. Malemela’s progress within this framework highlights the role that targeted support and professional coaching can play in equipping young drivers with the tools they need to compete nationally. BMG’s involvement in the development programme is a reminder of the impact that business can have when it engages directly with youth empowerment in technically demanding fields. Motorsport provides a high-stakes, high-discipline environment that mirrors the values BMG promotes across its engineering and industrial platforms.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...Innovation without borders
News
The World Economic Forum has announced the 2025 cohort of its Technology Pioneers community, a group of 100 early-stage companies from 28 countries driving innovation across industries and borders.
Read more...Xylem Africa wins gold for safety
News
Xylem Africa, the continent’s leading vendor for pure water solutions and innovations, has been awarded the Gold Award for health and safety performance by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the world’s largest health and safety programme.
Read more...Innomotics wins twice at the German Brand Award
News
Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, has received two awards at this year’s German Brand Award in Berlin. Its brand strategy ‘Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow’ won in the categories Excellent Brands – Corporate Brand of the Year and Excellent Brands – Industry, Machines & Engineering.
Read more...From the editor's desk: The new space race Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Today is the 55th anniversary of Neil Armstrong becoming the first human to walk on the Moon. It made me think of an interesting report that captured my attention earlier this year. Within the space ...
Read more...Women in Mining: Sibongile Thobakgale
News
Mining has long been regarded a male-dominated industry. Fast-forward to 2025, and women like Sibongile Thobakgale, key account manager for Strategic Mining, Minerals and Metals at Schneider Electric, are breaking ground in this all-important segment.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.