BMG backs emerging driver talent in South African motorsport

August 2025 News

BMG has reaffirmed its commitment to local talent development through its sponsorship of Karabo Malemela, a driver on the Pablo Clark Racing Development Company’s motorsport development programme. This is in conjunction with Liqui Moly, key suppliers to BMG of additives, oils and lubricants. At 23 years, Malelema is quickly emerging as a notable figure in South African circuit racing. The partnership extends beyond financial backing and includes mentorship, training and technical insight.

“Karabo represents the kind of talent South African motorsport needs more of − he is technically capable, disciplined and committed to improving,” says business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. “Malemela’s rise through the ranks is a testament to what can be achieved when talent is matched with structured opportunity and the right support. BMG’s investment in his development reinforces the company’s belief in enabling young South Africans to excel in arenas that demand both skill and resilience.”

The initiative is designed to bridge the gap between grassroots motorsport interest and structured, high-level competition. Malemela’s progress within this framework highlights the role that targeted support and professional coaching can play in equipping young drivers with the tools they need to compete nationally. BMG’s involvement in the development programme is a reminder of the impact that business can have when it engages directly with youth empowerment in technically demanding fields. Motorsport provides a high-stakes, high-discipline environment that mirrors the values BMG promotes across its engineering and industrial platforms.

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





