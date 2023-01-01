Adroit Technologies a finalist at Africa Tech Week 2025

August 2025 News

Adroit Technologies has been named as a finalist in two categories at the prestigious Africa Tech Week Awards 2025, held on 3 June 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. The nominations are for the Digital Transformation Award and the Public Sector Digital Innovator Award. These awards honour the continent’s leading innovators who are shaping the future through technology.

Adroit’s selection as a finalist was based on the pioneering work of its Digital Services team whose cutting-edge AI applications are transforming how water utilities manage supply and infrastructure. At the core of this innovation lies the Adroit Edge Gateway and Adroit Cloud, a powerful, scalable digital services platform designed to collect, process and deliver actionable insights in real time.

By harnessing machine learning models, the team has developed a predictive analytics system that forecasts water usage trends, reservoir performance and potential service disruptions. This technology empowers clients to:

• Predict when water reservoirs will be empty - up to eight hours in advance.

• Take proactive corrective action.

• Improve service delivery and customer satisfaction.

• Make data-driven decisions that support sustainability, safety and operational efficiency.

With water being one of the continent’s most critical resources, smart utility management is no longer optional, it’s essential. Adroit’s AI-driven models give municipalities and utilities the tools to anticipate demand, minimise waste and respond to infrastructure issues before they escalate. It’s a powerful validation of the role AI can play in addressing real-world challenges through ethical, impactful innovation.

The recognition at Africa Tech Week reinforces Adroit’s commitment to building secure, sustainable and scalable digital solutions that improve lives. It’s a powerful validation of the role AI can play in addressing real-world challenges through ethical, impactful innovation.

Africa Tech Week is one of the most respected events in the continent’s digital calendar. It was hosted by Topco Media and supported by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies. The 2025 awards were opened by Minister Solly Malatsi, who highlighted the importance of recognising companies advancing South Africa’s digital economy. Finalists were selected across several competitive categories, including startups, Fintech Award, Edtech Award, Healthtech Award and AI Innovation Award.

Credit(s)

Adroit Technologies





