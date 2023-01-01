Innomotics certified for innovative mine winder braking system

August 2025 News

Innomotics, a global leader in electric motors and large drive systems, has achieved SIL 3 certification for the COBRA 02 S braking system for mine winder installations, together with OLKO-Maschinentechnik. The COBRA 02 S multi-channel-controlled safety braking system integrates seamlessly with the Innomotics winder controller, which is already SIL 3 certified, enhancing operational safety. This comprehensive braking system addresses both hydraulic and electrical control functionalities enabling its application across all types of mine winder machines. This cutting-edge technology has achieved SIL 3 certification as per IEC EN 61508 and IEC EN 62061, validated by TÜV Süd in Germany, ensuring highest safety for mine winder operations.

One of the standout features of the COBRA 02 S is its electro-hydraulic brake control system, which ensures constant deceleration under any conditions. Whether facing varying load levels, changing movement directions or friction-related fluctuations during safety mode activation, the system guarantees a preset, steady deceleration to safely halt the winder.

To achieve the stringent SIL 3 certification, a significant number of failsafe components were incorporated. The COBRA 02 S ensures precise, delay-regulated braking independent of the winder’s operational state. Its multi-channel capability is tailored to each unique application, allowing for a controlled and consistent stop under all circumstances.

After many decades of working together in mine winder installations around the world, Innomotics and OLKO have developed the multi-channel-controlled braking system, intensifying their cooperation and partnership. Both companies are pioneers in developing innovative mine technologies “As the demand for safety in mining operations continues to rise, OLKO and Innomotics are reinforcing their commitment to excellence and innovation in mine winder technology,” said Bernd Erdtmann, senior sales manager at Innomotics.

