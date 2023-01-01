Innomotics wins twice at the German Brand Award

August 2025 News

Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, has received two awards at this year’s German Brand Award in Berlin. Its brand strategy ‘Redefining reliable motion for a better tomorrow’ won in the categories Excellent Brands – Corporate Brand of the Year and Excellent Brands – Industry, Machines & Engineering.

From l: Chiara Beppler, Julia Ebenberger, and Ani Fellner accepting the awards on behalf of Innomotics in Berlin.

The international jury of the German Design Council praised Innomotics’ consistent brand management and the company’s strong visual profile: “Innomotics has succeeded in creating a brand that impressively embodies its expertise in drive technology. With a clear strategic focus and a consistent emphasis on sustainability and digitalisation, it has developed a corporate identity that is both authentic and impactful. The combination of traditional engineering craftsmanship and modern technology is reflected in every detail.”

This brand captivates with its charismatic presence and sends a strong signal for the future of industry“, said Michael Reichle, CEO of Innomotics. “We are very excited about this double award. It sends a strong message to both our customers and our teams worldwide. Our brand promise is not only lived, but also recognised.”

Julia Ebenberger, executive vice president of marketing and communications added: “The jury of the German Design Council confirms that with Innomotics, we have created a brand that stands for reliability, future orientation and innovative strength. This makes us proud and motivates us to continue pushing forward. We are honoured to add these awards to a series of renowned international prizes we have received for our brand work since the founding of Innomotics. These awards demonstrate that our bold approach to creating a brand with strong recognition value has proven successful – and that with our strategy and design we are striking the right chord”.

The German Brand Award is one of the most widely recognised marketing awards in the German speaking region. Organised by the German Design Council, outstanding brands are annually honoured by an independent expert panel based on criteria such as brand quality, brand management, design and impact.

For more information, contact Innomotics, [email protected], www.innomotics.co.za





