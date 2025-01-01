Schneider launches new Breaker Status and Communication Module

Schneider Electric has launched its new Breaker Status and Communication Module (BSCM) Modbus SL/ULP, which delivers enhanced performance, improved connectivity and simplified integration for power distribution systems. The new BSCM is a direct replacement for the legacy BSCM (LV434205).

The new product offers full backward compatibility, including continued support for the existing Universal Logic Plug (ULP) architecture. To ensure a smooth transition, the legacy BSCM will remain available while stocks last.





According to Tshepo Malalane, offer specialist for Power Products at Schneider Electric, the offering represents an important leap in efficiency and simplicity. “The new BSCM makes it easier for users to implement digital monitoring and control into their Schneider Electric ComPacT NSX circuit breakers. It offers plug-and-play installation, flexible communication modes and greater system sustainability,” he says.

Key features and benefits of the new BSCM include:

• Dual communication modes: Modbus Serial Line (SL) and Universal Logic Plug (ULP) offer users the flexibility to integrate with either legacy or modern systems.

• Simple plug-and-play topology: With an RJ45 interface and simplified wiring, installation time is significantly reduced, making the solution more accessible and cost-effective.

• Native Modbus SL communication: Direct communication from the ComPacT NSX breaker eliminates the need for additional digital blocks.

• Easy setting of Modbus addresses: The rotary switch on the BSCM allows easy setting of Modbus addresses without additional configuration tools.

• Enhanced control and monitoring: The module supports advanced features via IFE version 5.x, including web pages, time stamping, alarm management and motor mechanism control – adding value over legacy Power and System (PaS) tools.

• Firmware upgrades and diagnostics: It is future-ready with support for firmware updates and secure diagnostics, ensuring long-term reliability and adaptability.

• Sustainable and efficient: By reducing the number of digital modules required per installation, the BSCM supports a more streamlined, environmentally conscious infrastructure.





The device operates with a 24 V DC power supply, drawing just 40 mA, which results in a power consumption of 0,96 W. It is compactly housed within the circuit breaker behind the front cover for streamlined installation. The device monitors open/close position (O/F), trip status (SD) and fault events (SDE), enabling remote operation through control functions. It is compatible with ComPacT NSX models, including NSX100, NSX160, NSX250, NSX400 and NSX630. For connectivity, it interfaces with Modbus Hubs for daisy-chaining or external Ethernet modules (IFE/IFM) via a cord terminal block in ULP mode.

This new BSCM is ideal for panel builders, OEMs and facility managers seeking a simplified, future-proof solution that maintains continuity with existing systems while unlocking new digital capabilities.

