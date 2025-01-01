Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider launches new Breaker Status and Communication Module

July 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has launched its new Breaker Status and Communication Module (BSCM) Modbus SL/ULP, which delivers enhanced performance, improved connectivity and simplified integration for power distribution systems. The new BSCM is a direct replacement for the legacy BSCM (LV434205).

The new product offers full backward compatibility, including continued support for the existing Universal Logic Plug (ULP) architecture. To ensure a smooth transition, the legacy BSCM will remain available while stocks last.


According to Tshepo Malalane, offer specialist for Power Products at Schneider Electric, the offering represents an important leap in efficiency and simplicity. “The new BSCM makes it easier for users to implement digital monitoring and control into their Schneider Electric ComPacT NSX circuit breakers. It offers plug-and-play installation, flexible communication modes and greater system sustainability,” he says.

Key features and benefits of the new BSCM include:

Dual communication modes: Modbus Serial Line (SL) and Universal Logic Plug (ULP) offer users the flexibility to integrate with either legacy or modern systems.

Simple plug-and-play topology: With an RJ45 interface and simplified wiring, installation time is significantly reduced, making the solution more accessible and cost-effective.

Native Modbus SL communication: Direct communication from the ComPacT NSX breaker eliminates the need for additional digital blocks.

Easy setting of Modbus addresses: The rotary switch on the BSCM allows easy setting of Modbus addresses without additional configuration tools.

Enhanced control and monitoring: The module supports advanced features via IFE version 5.x, including web pages, time stamping, alarm management and motor mechanism control – adding value over legacy Power and System (PaS) tools.

Firmware upgrades and diagnostics: It is future-ready with support for firmware updates and secure diagnostics, ensuring long-term reliability and adaptability.

Sustainable and efficient: By reducing the number of digital modules required per installation, the BSCM supports a more streamlined, environmentally conscious infrastructure.


The device operates with a 24 V DC power supply, drawing just 40 mA, which results in a power consumption of 0,96 W. It is compactly housed within the circuit breaker behind the front cover for streamlined installation. The device monitors open/close position (O/F), trip status (SD) and fault events (SDE), enabling remote operation through control functions. It is compatible with ComPacT NSX models, including NSX100, NSX160, NSX250, NSX400 and NSX630. For connectivity, it interfaces with Modbus Hubs for daisy-chaining or external Ethernet modules (IFE/IFM) via a cord terminal block in ULP mode.

This new BSCM is ideal for panel builders, OEMs and facility managers seeking a simplified, future-proof solution that maintains continuity with existing systems while unlocking new digital capabilities.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Solar energy reimagined
Electrical Power & Protection
As the global energy sector races to meet net-zero commitments, utility-scale solar is undergoing a fundamental transformation. No longer defined by megawatt capacity alone, solar projects are now being evaluated on their ability to deliver dispatchable power, enhance grid stability, and provide critical ancillary services.

Read more...
Battery energy storage is critical to stabilise SA’s grid
Electrical Power & Protection
As the global energy transition accelerates, South Africa is quietly becoming a major player in one of the sector’s fastest-growing energy segments: battery energy storage systems.

Read more...
Schneider Electric drives innovation in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has officially launched its first Innovation Hub on the African continent, coinciding with the opening of its new regional headquarters in Midrand, South Africa.

Read more...
Reliable redundancy with the Mibbo
Conical Technologies Electrical Power & Protection
In industrial automation and control systems, uninterrupted power isn’t a luxury, it’s essential. The Mibbo M3DN Series Redundant Module steps in as the perfect solution when you need reliable 24 V DC power without the risk of single-point failure

Read more...
Rugged, industrial-Grade DIN rail
Conical Technologies Electrical Power & Protection
The Mibbo MTR960W from Conical Technologies is a high-powered, compact and reliable industrial power supply. It delivers a solid 960 watts of output power at 24 or 48?V DC, and is reliable and cost-effective.

Read more...
Schneider Electric’s microgrid enables optimised energy operations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex product.

Read more...
Energy management pays off
Electrical Power & Protection
Onsite energy utilities such as boilers must be independently managed to achieve meaningful performance outcomes.

Read more...
Integration of power and energy management with industrial
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Water and power management form the backbone of society and the country’s industrial landscape. With infrastructure challenges, stricter environmental regulations and the need for greater operational efficiency, water and wastewater operators need to optimise their systems. This is where the integration of power and energy management and industrial automation can alleviate some of these operational challenges.

Read more...
Schneider Electric South Africa certified as 2025 Top Employer
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric is proud to announce its South African operation has been awarded Top Employer 2025 certification by a global authority in HR excellence, Top Employers Institute.

Read more...
Maintenance and health of battery storage systems
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
How to maintain batteries.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved