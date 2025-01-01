Solar energy reimagined

July 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Nowhere is this evolution more pronounced than in Africa, particularly South Africa, where the Just Energy Transition is accelerating the shift towards resilient, grid-integrated renewable energy.

“Across the continent, and especially in South Africa, we’re seeing a strategic move away from variable-only generation,” says Jaco Uys, SVP projects Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec. “What matters now is whether a project can deliver clean energy consistently on demand, day or night.” This means thinking beyond solar panels, to fully integrated energy systems.”

South Africa’s Eskom-constrained grid has spotlighted the urgent need for firm, responsive power. Grid compatibility is no longer optional, it is central to energy planning. As independent power producers (IPPs) are increasingly permitted to co-develop transmission infrastructure under the country’s new Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) framework, the focus is shifting to hybrid models that combine generation with advanced control technologies.

At the forefront of this movement is Scatec’s Kenhardt project, a hybrid solar-battery development in the Northern Cape. Boasting 540 MW of solar PV paired with 225 MW/1,140 MWh of battery storage, Kenhardt delivers consistent dispatchable energy under a 20 year power purchase agreement with Eskom. It was recently recognised at the 2025 Solar Energy Conference in Norway for its trailblazing approach in combining renewables with storage to strengthen energy reliability.

“Kenhardt isn’t just a solar project,” notes Nic Bailey, SVP of operational excellence and digitalisation at Scatec. “It’s a demonstration of what’s possible when you pair clean generation with flexible output. We’re not just injecting power into the grid, we’re actively supporting it.”

“We’re not witnessing seismic shifts in solar technology,” Bailey explains. “Instead, we’re seeing incremental improvements in efficiency, equipment size and LCOE year-on-year. That’s a positive for IPPs like us. It allows for predictability in planning and stability in execution.”

“Amid challenges in the solar module market, the booming battery energy storage (BESS) sector is emerging as a vital growth area” said Uys. “It’s reshaping the value chain and fuelling supplier diversification.”

In this new era, solar-plus-storage is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Projects like Kenhardt prove that renewable energy can be clean, reliable and bankable, aligning financial models with long-term energy security goals.

As South Africa continues to unlock private sector participation and modernise its energy infrastructure, the lessons from Kenhardt and other grid-resilient projects are resonating far beyond its borders. Hybrid solutions represent the next chapter in the solar story, offering not just power, but progress.

