Digitise what matters and leverage
July 2025
SAIMC
The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC) has been invited to partner with technology leaders, 4Sight and NextGenOpX, for a one-day industry event aimed at unlocking the full value of operational technology (OT) investments in the mining sector. Titled ‘Digitise What Matters – Leverage Value from Your OT Investment’, the event takes place on Wednesday 13 August 2025 at the 4Sight Envisioning Centre in Fourways, Gauteng.
Mining companies that have invested heavily in technology but are struggling to see meaningful returns on their digital spend will benefit from practical insights into connecting their operational models with their OT platforms to deliver measurable outcomes.
The day will feature an expert panel, including Tertius Zitzke and Wilhelm Swart from 4Sight, Andy Sherring and Werner Grundling from NextGenOpX, Dr Rina Steynberg from Akademia and independent advisor, Matt van Wyk. A key highlight will be the opportunity to engage with Andy Sherring, author of ‘Don’t Digitise Your Rubbish’, who brings over 30 years of operational management experience to the party.
Panel discussions will explore how to:
• Maximise value from technology through integrated operations
• Drive performance using fundamental value metrics and visualisation
• Leverage human capital to maintain operational excellence in an increasingly complex environment
The event promises to be a transformative experience for mining leaders ready to move beyond digital hype and into value-focused implementation. Attendance is by invitation only.
To register visit www.tinyurl.com/4rsvn5xu
To download the full event brochure go to www.tinyurl.com/33wdfzhp
