High-performance LineScan camera

Lynred, a global leader in infrared imaging technologies, has launched its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor, specifically designed for the inspection of silicon wafers, solar panels and waste management. Building on the success of previous solutions, the camera delivers significantly enhanced performance, offering higher sensitivity, faster image acquisition and improved cost efficiency.

Amid rising global demand for solar panels and silicon wafers and the reshoring of manufacturing operations to Western countries, LiSaSWIR delivers high-resolution imaging at high speeds. This is ideal for critical applications such as silicon wafer and solar panel inspection, hot glass monitoring on industrial conveyor belts and waste sorting operations. Compared to its predecessor it offers:

• Double the sensitivity.

• 30% faster readout speed.

• Integrated Integration While Read function, enabling over 100% increase in operational speed.

The 2048x1 pixel structure (8µm pixel pitch) is optimised for compatibility with standard 2,5 cm optical format lenses, widely used in industrial inspection and has a best-in-class sensitivity level. This unique configuration aligns it with industry-standard optics.

LiSaSWIR has significant technical and economic benefits, including:

• Lower cost per pixel for high-resolution imaging.

• Best in class readout noise for ultra-short integration times.

• Easy system integration via a compact design and GenICam-compliant interface.

These improvements allow manufacturers to detect defects earlier in the production process, reducing scrap rates and non-quality costs. The increased speed and sensitivity of LiSaSWIR contribute directly to optimising overall production efficiency. With this new product, Lynred reinforces its commitment to supporting the renewable energy industry. LiSaSWIR marks a key step in the company’s progress toward more sustainable industrial solutions and reduced environmental impact.

