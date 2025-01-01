High-performance LineScan camera
July 2025
Sensors & Transducers
Lynred, a global leader in infrared imaging technologies, has launched its next-generation SWIR LineScan camera and sensor, specifically designed for the inspection of silicon wafers, solar panels and waste management. Building on the success of previous solutions, the camera delivers significantly enhanced performance, offering higher sensitivity, faster image acquisition and improved cost efficiency.
Amid rising global demand for solar panels and silicon wafers and the reshoring of manufacturing operations to Western countries, LiSaSWIR delivers high-resolution imaging at high speeds. This is ideal for critical applications such as silicon wafer and solar panel inspection, hot glass monitoring on industrial conveyor belts and waste sorting operations. Compared to its predecessor it offers:
• Double the sensitivity.
• 30% faster readout speed.
• Integrated Integration While Read function, enabling over 100% increase in operational speed.
The 2048x1 pixel structure (8µm pixel pitch) is optimised for compatibility with standard 2,5 cm optical format lenses, widely used in industrial inspection and has a best-in-class sensitivity level. This unique configuration aligns it with industry-standard optics.
LiSaSWIR has significant technical and economic benefits, including:
• Lower cost per pixel for high-resolution imaging.
• Best in class readout noise for ultra-short integration times.
• Easy system integration via a compact design and GenICam-compliant interface.
These improvements allow manufacturers to detect defects earlier in the production process, reducing scrap rates and non-quality costs. The increased speed and sensitivity of LiSaSWIR contribute directly to optimising overall production efficiency. With this new product, Lynred reinforces its commitment to supporting the renewable energy industry. LiSaSWIR marks a key step in the company’s progress toward more sustainable industrial solutions and reduced environmental impact.
For more information contact Virginie Raison, Oxygen, +33 665 273 352, [email protected], www.lynred.com
Further reading:
Online monitoring solution optimises asset performance across
SKF South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
SKF’s sales, service and management teams has joined forces to deliver an advanced, integrated online monitoring solution for a key customer in Tunisia, operating nine mines, five plants and eleven production lines.
Read more...
OMRON launches new non-contact
Sensors & Transducers
OMRON has unveiled its latest innovation in non-contact safety door switches, the D40A-2, which is designed to enhance workplace safety and streamline machinery operations.
Read more...
Vibration monitoring in three axes
ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Machine vibrations are important indicators when it comes to assessing the current condition of a machine. ifm’s new and smart IO-Link vibration sensor helps to implement a simple and scalable condition monitoring approach using but a single device.
Read more...
Smart solutions for weighing in hazardous milling zones
Sensors & Transducers
Minebea Intec supplies highly accurate weighing and inspection solutions that enable milling companies to organise their processes safely, efficiently and compliantly - even in hazardous areas.
Read more...
Optimise sludge treatment and reduce operational costs
Sensors & Transducers
The Endress+Hauser inline measuring devices, the Proline Teqwave MW 300 and the Proline Teqwave MW 500, determine the total solids content of wastewater directly through microwave transmission. This is considerably less time consuming than the process of determining total solids content in a laboratory.
Read more...
Family of analysers for smart and efficient chlorine measurement
ABB South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
ABB has launched ChloroStar, a family of sensors, transmitters and accessories for accurate and reliable chlorine measurement and analysis that enable users in the water, wastewater and other industries to control chlorine more efficiently, enhancing treatment and increasing process uptime.
Read more...
Leading the way with Level 9 PDS implementation
Sensors & Transducers
Applying a Level 9 Proximity Detection System (PDS) to a mining operation is as much about changes in behaviour as it is about technical solutions, according to Pieter Wolfaardt from Apex, Booyco Electronics’ training partner of choice.
Read more...
Enhanced automated weld inspection system
Sensors & Transducers
SmartRay is offering the release of new hardware for its weld inspection system, JOSY, delivering elevated performance and flexibility in the process.
Read more...
Leaders in sensor technology
Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.
Read more...
Easy parameter setting of vision sensors
ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Contour verification and object inspection are two of the most important functionalities in industrial imaging. With the new O2D5xx series, ifm now offers a solution that perfectly masters both functionalities
Read more...