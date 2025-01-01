Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Levelling up workplace safety - how gamification is changing the rules of training

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Ruan Janse van Rensburg, partner, Corporate Accounts at KBC.

In high-risk industries, the difference between theoretical knowledge and practical competence can have life-or-death consequences. Despite the best intentions, traditional safety training often falls short with curricula either being too generic, too passive, or ultimately unmemorable. Enter gamification, a shift in training that is redefining how businesses train for safety and live by those principles.

Turning safety into an experience, not a lecture

At its core, gamification in the workplace is about turning passive learning into active experience. It incorporates elements which we see in everyday games such as challenges, points, competition and rewards, and applies them to safety training. The results speak for themselves. When employees are actively engaged and feel part of the process rather than being passive recipients of information they retain more, respond faster and contribute meaningfully to a culture of safety.


Ruan Janse van Rensburg, partner, Corporate Accounts at KBC.

Immersion breeds retention − the 360-degree advantage

In KBC’s 360-degree hazard identification videos, immersive simulations take employees and place them inside hyper-realistic training environments where they can explore, assess risks and make decisions as if they were really on site. Unlike conventional training modules these interactive experiences drive both muscle memory and instinctive response. The results from these simulations are impressive. When a real hazard presents itself in the workplace, those who have trained through gamification don’t just recall protocol, they are able to act on it confidently.

Beyond just skill building, gamified safety training fosters a culture of shared responsibility. Team-based challenges simulate real-life collaboration where the actions of one impact the outcomes for all. This cultivates accountability and communication among colleagues and peers, which are key ingredients in any safety-driven environment. When safety becomes a game that everyone is playing, it becomes a value that everyone is upholding.

Building habits and results that last beyond training

The shift from passive instruction to active engagement also leads to long-term behavioural change. Gamification rewards consistency and growth, reinforcing the right behaviours with instant feedback and recognition. Over time, this encourages employees to integrate safety practices into their daily routines, not because they have to, but because it becomes second nature.

Companies integrating gamified modules into their safety training endeavours report increased hazard awareness and fewer incidents on the ground. Feedback from participants reveals that through gamified safety training, employees feel more confident, capable and committed to workplace safety. In this case, the training no longer feels like a compliance requirement, but rather like a meaningful investment in their wellbeing.

A cultural shift, not just a training trend

In the end, gamification is not just a training technique, it’s a catalyst for cultural change. By making safety training engaging, experiential and empowering, workers are equipped not only with knowledge but with the competence to act, the confidence to respond and the commitment to uphold safety as a core value.

The challenge for industry leaders is no longer whether they should embrace gamification in their safety training, but rather how quickly it can be integrated into safety ecosystems. The sooner integration happens, the safer workplaces will be.

For more information contact Jason Bome, Workforce Holdings, [email protected], www.workfrce.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From Trojan takeovers to ransomware roulette
IT in Manufacturing
Cisco’s Cyber Threat Trends Report offers a comprehensive and overview of the evolving cybersecurity landscape, leveraging its vast global reach through the analysis of DNS traffic.

Read more...
The road to decarbonisation in mining
IT in Manufacturing
The mining industry is a key player in global carbon emissions, and ABB’s eMine is at the forefront of efforts to drive the sector’s decarbonisation.

Read more...
Siemens democratises AI-driven PCB design for small and medium electronics teams
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.

Read more...
Siemens’ PAVE360 to support new Arm Zena Compute Subsystems
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is expanding its longstanding relationship with Arm and adding support for the newly launched Arm Zena Compute Subsystems in its PAVE360 software, designed for software-defined vehicles

Read more...
Empowering OEMs in industrial automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Organisations are increasingly focusing on empowering OEMs within the industrial automation sector

Read more...
Fortifying the state in a time of cyber siege
IT in Manufacturing
In an era where borders are no longer physical, South Africa is being drawn into a new kind of conflict, one fought not with tanks and missiles, but with lines of code and silent intrusions. The digital battlefield is here, and cyber space has become the next frontier of conflict.

Read more...
Reinventing data centre design: critical changes to meet surging
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AI technologies are pushing the boundaries of what is possible which, in turn, is presenting data centres with a whole new set of challenges. Fortunately, several options are emerging which include optimising design and infrastructure for efficiency, cooling and management systems

Read more...
Watts next - can IT save the planet
IT in Manufacturing
The digital age’s insatiable demand for computing power has collided with an urgent and pressing need for sustainability. As data centres and AI workloads consume unprecedented energy, IT providers are pivotal in redefining how technology intersects with environmental stewardship.

Read more...
South Africa’s digital revolution:
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its technological evolution, poised to redefine itself as Africa’s leading digital powerhouse. Over the past two years, political leaders and media narratives have painted a picture of rapid digital transformation, underscoring the government’s ambition to position South Africa at the forefront of innovation.

Read more...
Smart manufacturing, APC and the SA marketplace
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Manufacturers are prioritising the integration of smart technologies into their daily operations to stay one step ahead of the competition. In South Africa, some experts believe the country has the potential to leapfrog its global peers through the creation of smart factories.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved